Following Rutgers football official visit, Samarian Robinson de-commits from UCF

Florida three-star linebacker Samarian Robinson has de-committed from UCF following an official visit this week to Rutgers football.

A three-star linebacker, Robinson plays for Lincoln High School (Tallahassee, FL). He has recently pulled in offers from Arizona, Colorado and Rutgers. During the 2022 season, he had 93 total tackles along with two fumble recoveries and a pass defended.

He is a physically strong linebacker who is quick and hard-hitting. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds.

On Monday, he took an official visit to Rutgers that concluded on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Robinson de-committed from UCF. He posted the message on social media:

“First, I’d like to thank The University of Central Florida Coaches and Staff for recruiting me during my recruiting process. After a long decision I have decided to decommit. Please Respect my decision family, friends, & fans”

Robinson tweeted about his official visit to Rutgers on Tuesday, saying that he is “Having An Great Official Visit So Far” and then proceeding to tag several people in the post including head coach Greg Schiano and defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak.

