Following the rules, honoring decorum at The Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Just two more days until The Masters Tournament gets underway. And if you’re lucky enough to get a ticket, you better make sure you follow the rules.

Most patrons mind their P’s and Q’s at The Masters. But sometimes they may overlook even the slightest misstep. The backwards ball cap has no place here.

“It’s Augusta so it’s a tradition. So I think it’s fine.”

It’s fine as long as you notice the faux pas and fix it.

And if you have any questions about the rules, you can always refer to the handy Masters spectator guide, filled with all kinds of information about what you can and cannot do at the Masters.

The cannot do list includes cameras once the tournament begins.

“That’s why we’re here today. Gotta get the good shots.”

And by cameras, we mean the old school kind. Your phone stays in the car.

“I think this is the only time in my life I will be 8-hours without a cell phone. And it’s kinda nice that everyone’s looking around, enjoying the atmosphere.”

Among the unusual items that made the prohibited list: ladders.

Did you bring a ladder today?

“A ladder? I am a ladder.”

This lady wisely did not bring her selfie stick.

“‘Cause I wasn’t supposed to.”

No strollers? No problem for the parents of this 1-month-old.

“He’s very light these days, so we’re good.”

These patrons are one rule-following bunch. They know that decorum rules the day at the Masters.

“We’re just so happy to be here. Just tickled to be here. We don’t have no problem with none of it.”

“And sometimes when you come into somebody’s house, you gotta abide by what they ask you to do. And I’m willing to do that.”

