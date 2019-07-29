Following recent injury, Robert Griffin III pokes fun at himself on Twitter

Raichele Privette
NBC Sports Washington
Ravens' backup quarterback Robert Griffin III makes fun of himself on Twitter following his recent injury.

Following recent injury, Robert Griffin III pokes fun at himself on Twitter

Ravens' backup quarterback Robert Griffin III makes fun of himself on Twitter following his recent injury.

Once again, Robert Griffin III has decided to place his humility on full display on social media. 

On Sunday, Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III took to Twitter to make fun of his recent injury.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Griffin, who is in line to serve as the Ravens' backup quarterback, suffered a small fracture in his right thumb during practice on Saturday. Griffin hit his throwing hand on the helmet of a pass-rushing teammate during. 

Griffin is expected to miss a few weeks until he heals from the injury.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Following recent injury, Robert Griffin III pokes fun at himself on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

What to Read Next