Following recent injury, Robert Griffin III pokes fun at himself on Twitter

Once again, Robert Griffin III has decided to place his humility on full display on social media.

On Sunday, Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III took to Twitter to make fun of his recent injury.

Guess I'm all in for week one again #LaughThroughThePain 😂 pic.twitter.com/Kb2VAwVDYg — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 28, 2019

Griffin, who is in line to serve as the Ravens' backup quarterback, suffered a small fracture in his right thumb during practice on Saturday. Griffin hit his throwing hand on the helmet of a pass-rushing teammate during.

Griffin is expected to miss a few weeks until he heals from the injury.

Robert Griffin III is expected to miss a few weeks with an injured thumb but should be fine for the regular season — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) July 28, 2019

Robert Griffin III has a small fracture in his thumb, per sources. Will miss some time, but Ravens still optimistic he'll be ready for Week One. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) July 28, 2019

