Following loss to Oregon, Colorado drops out of US LBM Coaches Poll top 25

Jack Carlough
·2 min read

A blowout loss to Oregon on Saturday has Colorado outside of the US LBM Coaches Poll top 25 for the first time since the Aug. 7 preseason poll.

The Buffaloes, who were previously ranked No. 19 following their Week 3 win over Colorado State, received 29 votes in Sunday’s release of the post-Week 4 poll. Oregon, meanwhile, moved up two spots to No. 9.

Fortunately for the Buffs, they have an opportunity to sneak back into the poll next week with a matchup against USC coming up next. The No. 6 Trojans and their struggling defense looked beatable on Saturday in a 42-28 win at Arizona State.

Other ranked Pac-12 teams include No. 8 Washington, No. 10 Utah, No. 17 Washington State and No. 21 Oregon State. UCLA dropped out of the top 25 but received 36 votes.

Georgia maintained its No. 1 spot with a win over UAB.

Here’s a complete look at the top 25:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

4-0

1592 (61)

2

Michigan

4-0

1495

3

Ohio State

4-0

1414 (2)

+1

4

Florida State

4-0

1390

-1

5

Texas

4-0

1336

+1

6

Southern California

4-0

1268

-1

7

Penn State

4-0

1225

8

Washington

4-0

1194

9

Oregon

4-0

1071

+2

10

Utah

4-0

1010

11

Alabama

3-1

930

+1

12

Louisiana State

3-1

844

+1

13

Notre Dame

4-1

837

-4

14

Oklahoma

4-0

784

15

North Carolina

4-0

698

+2

16

Duke

4-0

605

+2

17

Washington State

4-0

555

+7

18

Miami

4-0

485

+3

19

Tennessee

3-1

404

+1

20

Ole Miss

3-1

305

-4

21

Oregon State

3-1

293

-6

22

Missouri

4-0

140

+5

23

Florida

3-1

134

+6

24

Kansas

4-0

120

+9

25

Kansas State

3-1

109

+1

