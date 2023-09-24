Following loss to Oregon, Colorado drops out of US LBM Coaches Poll top 25
A blowout loss to Oregon on Saturday has Colorado outside of the US LBM Coaches Poll top 25 for the first time since the Aug. 7 preseason poll.
The Buffaloes, who were previously ranked No. 19 following their Week 3 win over Colorado State, received 29 votes in Sunday’s release of the post-Week 4 poll. Oregon, meanwhile, moved up two spots to No. 9.
Fortunately for the Buffs, they have an opportunity to sneak back into the poll next week with a matchup against USC coming up next. The No. 6 Trojans and their struggling defense looked beatable on Saturday in a 42-28 win at Arizona State.
Other ranked Pac-12 teams include No. 8 Washington, No. 10 Utah, No. 17 Washington State and No. 21 Oregon State. UCLA dropped out of the top 25 but received 36 votes.
Georgia maintained its No. 1 spot with a win over UAB.
Here’s a complete look at the top 25:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
4-0
1592 (61)
–
2
4-0
1495
–
3
4-0
1414 (2)
+1
4
Florida State
4-0
1390
-1
5
4-0
1336
+1
6
4-0
1268
-1
7
4-0
1225
–
8
Washington
4-0
1194
–
9
4-0
1071
+2
10
Utah
4-0
1010
–
11
3-1
930
+1
12
3-1
844
+1
13
4-1
837
-4
14
4-0
784
–
15
4-0
698
+2
16
Duke
4-0
605
+2
17
Washington State
4-0
555
+7
18
Miami
4-0
485
+3
19
3-1
404
+1
20
Ole Miss
3-1
305
-4
21
Oregon State
3-1
293
-6
22
Missouri
4-0
140
+5
23
3-1
134
+6
24
Kansas
4-0
120
+9
25
Kansas State
3-1
109
+1
