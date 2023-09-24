Following loss to Oregon, Colorado drops out of US LBM Coaches Poll top 25

A blowout loss to Oregon on Saturday has Colorado outside of the US LBM Coaches Poll top 25 for the first time since the Aug. 7 preseason poll.

The Buffaloes, who were previously ranked No. 19 following their Week 3 win over Colorado State, received 29 votes in Sunday’s release of the post-Week 4 poll. Oregon, meanwhile, moved up two spots to No. 9.

Fortunately for the Buffs, they have an opportunity to sneak back into the poll next week with a matchup against USC coming up next. The No. 6 Trojans and their struggling defense looked beatable on Saturday in a 42-28 win at Arizona State.

Other ranked Pac-12 teams include No. 8 Washington, No. 10 Utah, No. 17 Washington State and No. 21 Oregon State. UCLA dropped out of the top 25 but received 36 votes.

Georgia maintained its No. 1 spot with a win over UAB.

Here’s a complete look at the top 25:

