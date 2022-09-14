Following Justin Simmons injury, Broncos sign safety Anthony Harris to practice squad

After losing star safety Justin Simmons to a quad injury, the Denver Broncos are adding depth in the secondary by signing veteran safety Anthony Harris to the practice squad, according to multiple reports.

Simmons is expected to be placed on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least the next four weeks. To fill Simmons’ former spot on the 53-man roster, the Broncos promoted cornerback Essang Bassey from the practice squad to the active roster, according to The Denver Post‘s Ryan O’Halloran.

Harris (6-1, 202 pounds) will fill the practice squad spot that was formerly held by Bassey. Harris will be eligible to be elevated to the game day roster up to three times without having to clear waivers to return to the practice squad after each game.

Harris played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2015-2020. Denver general manager George Paton was serving as Minnesota’s assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel when the Vikings signed Harris as a college free agent out of Virginia in 2015.

Harris totaled 72 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception in 14 starts with the Philadelphia Eagles last year. The 30-year-old safety is entering his eighth season in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire