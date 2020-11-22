Following all the injuries as Eagles take on Browns in Cleveland

Dave Zangaro
·1 min read

Eagles injury updates vs. Browns: Jason Kelce returns for 2nd half originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Following all the injuries as the Eagles face the Browns on Sunday: 

2:35 p.m.: Jason Kelce has returned to start the second half. He has a big brace on his left arm. 

2 p.m.: Jason Kelce hurt his left arm and is out of the game in the second quarter. He is questionable to return with an elbow injury. 

Kelce had played every snap this season and has been the one constant on the offensive line. It looked like Kelce, in his 99th straight start, got his arm caught. Eventually, Kelce went to the locker room.

Rookie Luke Juriga is in the game to replace him. That third down snap was Kelce’s first missed snap since 2018. 

1:29 p.m.: Jason Peters is back in the game for the second offensive drive. 

1:17 p.m.: Browns safety Ronnie Harrison (knee) is questionable to return. 

1:10 p.m.: Jason Peters is already on the sideline. The Eagles’ left tackle went down during the first drive of the game and was replaced by Jordan Mailata. The Eagles were already starting their ninth different OL in 10 games. Since returning from IR, Peters had played every snap in two games. 

1:05 p.m.: Browns safety Ronnie Harrison limped off the field on the first drive of the game. He’s a good player and that would be a loss if he can’t return.

 

