Following free agency moves, Mystics positioned themselves to trade No. 4 pick

A plan was in place on Monday night when WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert walked to the podium to commence the 2023 WNBA Draft. The Washington Mystics were not going to use their No. 4 overall pick to add a player to the roster. Instead, the organization was going to use the pick to maximize its future years from now.

By night's end, the fourth player called by the commissioner, Stephanie Soares (C, Iowa State) was a Mystic for all of five minutes. Washington immediately shipped her off to the Dallas Wings - giving them the Nos. 3, 4 and 5 selections - in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick and a 2024 second-rounder. It was a premeditated trade that hinged on the two teams picking first and second doing what the entire league expected them to do.

Trading Soares began several months prior to her name getting called, perhaps even before she was considered an option in the lottery. General manager Mike Thibault said the Mystics front office began putting things in motion back during free agency.

As the roster began coming together, their options at No. 4 didn't seem to make sense for their needs.

"After we got through free agency and signed Brittney Sykes and traded for Amanda Zahui B and knew that we were going to sign Kristi Toliver, it kind of changed the shape of maybe what we needed or whether we needed anything at all, immediately," Thibault said.

Roster spots were beginning to be accounted for. There were the five players, who many have designated as Washington's core, (Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, Natasha Cloud, Myisha Hines-Allen and Shakira Austin) who were under contract entering the offseason. Add in Sykes, Zahui B. (who the Mystics used two second-round picks to acquire), Toliver and the re-signing of Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, and all of a sudden nine of the 11 roster spots were claimed.

Every addition gave Washington newfound depth at each position group. Each had a reason for the Mystics to invest in them for the 2023 season.

"We debated about a couple players but we really didn't want to be in a position both from a (salary) cap standpoint and from a roster management standpoint, to bring in another player in the first round who maybe was good enough to make our team but would force our hand to maybe cut somebody else that we really liked right now on our roster," Thibault said.

Then it was a matter of finding a trade partner. Two teams proposed options for the Mystics and ultimately it was Dallas's that proved to be the most alluring. The Wings wanted to wait to make sure the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx didn't mix things up at No. 1 and No. 2, but the agreement was in place.

Washington never had any intention of drafting Soares to add to its roster. She was the pick that Dallas wanted to take.

The upside for the Mystics is now they have a second first-round selection in what could be a special 2025 WNBA Draft class. After NCAA Tournament darling Caitlin Clark stated that she may return for a fifth season in college and not enter the 2024 Draft, it opens up the door for several prospects to be available. The same case could be made for Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese, Aaliyah Edwards and Cameron Brink who can all make more money via NIL in college than their WNBA rookie salary would pay.

Sure many, if not all, of those prospects could enter the 2024 WNBA Draft and that would dramatically lower the value of those first-round picks. But, it's a risk that Washington can afford to make while in the middle of their championship window.

The roster is set. At best, the No. 4 prospect would be seventh in line for minutes. Why not wait and utilize that first-round pick when it makes more sense for the organization?

"I'm not sure had we taken a player that was going to come in right now, that it would be somebody who would be making a huge difference in the very near future compared to the upside of what that pick could be down the road," head coach Eric Thibault said.

The bottom line is the Mystics are extremely content with the players they have signed prior to training camp. Operating at a high level in the offseason set them down this path. From top to bottom, the front office felt their most-important needs were addressed in free agency. They didn't need to count on having one of the top draft selections join the organization. Just think, how many teams could just pass up the opportunity to draft in the lottery?

Perhaps the best news of it all is that Mike Thibault just gave himself some new chess pieces that weren't expected to be in play. And there may not be many better grandmasters in the WNBA.