Following footsteps: Senior Owen Levesque finds success in football, track and field

Coronado senior quarterback Owen Levesque knows about competition, dedication and hard work.

His family history is one of success, including brothers Garrett and Grant, both competitive athletes on the college level. Garrett is a basketball player at UTEP and Grant competes in track and field at the University of Houston after transferring from Rice. Both have had successful careers.

And Owen is making his own mark. He's the starting quarterback, punter and place-kicker for the Thunderbirds football team. And to show that versatility, Levasque kicked a field goal and threw two touchdowns last week in a 17-13 win against Chapin, and this past summer earned All-American honors in the decathlon at the USATF National Championships.

Coronado High School's quarterback, Owen Levesque during a play against Chapin High School at El Paso High School on Aug. 25, 2023.

"I love both sports so much. I really love the team aspect of football and being with these guys here at Coronado has been great. We're working on building something special here and we're making progress," Owen said. "I'll have to make a decision here soon of which direction I want to go in for college athletics. I'm fortunate in life to have a great family around me with great support. My brothers have been there for me, my father Damien has helped me so much and my mother Julie helps coach me in track and field. I just try and give the best effort every day and be better at what I can do. They push me to be better, they are an inspiration to me."

Owen made progress last season for Coronado at quarterback, but has been even better early this season. He was sharp at quarterback against Chapin and in addition to throwing touchdowns he ran for 49 yards. Along with his place-kicking duties, Levesque is a standout punter. Last year he was named to the 2022 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Whataburger Super Team.

"Owen is such a threat on offense and special teams," said second-year Coronado coach Mike Pry, whose program has made tremendous progress in the past two years. "He has come a long way as a quarterback and last week against Chapin, he threw perhaps the best pass he's thrown since I've been here on a touchdown pass to Ben Wilson. As a kicker, he's really effective and in the punt game, it's great to have him back there because we can do some things in terms of fake punts because of his running and passing abilities."

Added Julie, who is a Senior Associate Athletic Director at UTEP and former competitor in the heptathlon: "It's been great seeing all three of our sons do well and compete at a high level. Working with Owen has been great, he's worked hard in both sports and he had a great summer competing in track and field. Him and Garrett have different strengths but they both love what they do. Garrett loves basketball and he wants to earn his way onto the court this season. I just want to see Owen finish his high school career strong, be healthy and continue doing what he loves." He has a chance to accomplish some great things."

Three games to watch on Friday

Pebble Hills vs. Del Valle features a matchup between quality teams. The game features Pebble Hills quarterback and UTEP commit, QB Gael Ochoa and Del Valle running back/defensive back Shelton Fuller III, who has multiple Division I offers.

Hot Springs (N.M.) at Anthony . Hot Springs is coached by former UTEP defensive back Dennis Barnes.

Riverside at Burges. Riverside showed it still has a potent offense despite losing key players from last year's team. Burges looks to win its first game for new coach Bernie Luna.

Coronado High School's quarterback, Owen Levesque, runs for yardage during a play against Chapin High School at El Paso High School on Aug. 25, 2023.

