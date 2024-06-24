Following the commitment of D.J. McClary, where does the Rutgers football recruiting class rank?

It was a flip-tastic Sunday for Rutgers football with the committment of linebacker D.J. McClary. The four-star linebacker continues a hot streak for the Scarlet Knights as they rise up the rankings in the Big Ten and nationally.

It is a huge pick-up for Rutgers as they flipped McClary from Penn State. McClary is the No. 145 recruit in the ESPN 300.

McClary joins a high-profile group of commits that includes offensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews (No. 93 in the ESPN 300), defensive back Tariq Hayer (No. 98 in the ESPN 300) and wide receiver Michael Thomas III (No. 108 in the ESPN 300) .

Of note, Matthews, Thomas and McClary are all from New Jersey, underscoring the strides made in in-state recruiting by Rutgers and head coach Greg Schiano.

How is Rutgers doing in the national rankings and among the Big Ten?

247Sports ranks Rutgers with the No. 9 class in the nation and fourth in the Big Ten.

Rivals ranks Rutgers with the No. 10 class in the nation and second in the Big Ten.

On3 ranks Rutgers with the No. 17 class in the nation and sixth in the Big Ten.

The class could well improve.

Rutgers hosted four-star linebacker Kamar Archie two weeks for an official visit. Archie is one of the big recruiting targets left that Rutgers has targeted and is expected to announce in July (h/t Brian Dohn of 247Sports).

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire