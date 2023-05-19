Following Carl Lawson restructure, ESPN writer suggests potential trade interest for Bryce Huff

The Jets restructured the contract for defensive end Carl Lawson, where he will take less money this season but have almost all of it fully guaranteed.

With that contract done, the Jets now have six edge defenders with guaranteed money on their contract, as noted by ESPN’s Rich Cimini. Someone that is not among those six is Bryce Huff.

Huff was given the second-round tender this offseason by the Jets and has since signed it. The tender is worth a little over $4.3 million, though none of that money is guaranteed.

As a result, Cimini says it wouldn’t be a surprise if Huff draws trade interest.

With Lawson restructure, 4 of the Jets' top 6 DEs have gtd money — Lawson, JFM, Johnson + McDonald (once he signs). Huff + Clemons don't. Wouldn't be a surprise if Huff, who led NFL in pressure pct (21.3%) for players with a min of 150 pass rushes, draws trade interest. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) May 18, 2023

This is a rather interesting thought. Yes, the Jets aren’t exactly committed, financially, to Huff. But Huff has been an excellent asset, even in limited time. Huff led the league in pressure rate last season among players with at least 150 pass rushes.

He can become an integral part of the Jets’ pass rush. And you can never have enough pass rush, especially in a division where the Jets see quarterbacks Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa twice each.

Anything is possible and a trade would completely clear Huff off the Jets’ books. But they also just saved about $13 million in cap space with Lawson’s restructure. There really doesn’t feel like a need to move Huff at this point.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire