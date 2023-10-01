Following in his brother’s footsteps, versatile senior Will Attianese helps Granby/Canton football stay unbeaten

GRANBY – Will Attianese’s older brother Sam graduated from Granby High in 2020. He was an All-State linebacker, the Pequot Conference defensive player of the year and held the school record for interceptions (13) and pick-6s (3). His senior year, Granby made it to the state playoffs for the second time ever.

Sam went on to play at University of San Diego. But his younger brother Will was coming up to the high school.

“His brother graduated from here and he was just like him,” Granby/Canton football coach Erik Shortell said. “Same kind of kid. We knew he was coming up through the system. His dad always told me, ‘Wait ‘til you see Will, wait ‘til you see Will.’”

Now Will is a senior and although he’s a top defensive player – he was all-conference as a linebacker the two last years, he also plays a little bit of everything on offense – running back, quarterback, tight end.

“I probably play like (Sam),” Will said. “I watched him all the time growing up.”

Saturday afternoon, Will rushed for 93 yards on 10 carries and had a pick-6 in the second quarter, playing mostly in the first half, as Granby/Canton defeated Windsor Locks 44-6 in a Pequot Uncas game that was moved to Granby because Windsor Locks’ field was too wet after the heavy rain Friday and Saturday.

“He had 3-4 pancake blocks today, he caught the ball, he threw a touchdown last week, he runs the ball – he does it all,” Shortell said.

Junior quarterback Vincent Forte ran for two touchdowns and had two touchdown passes in the first half and another early in the second half for Granby/Canton (3-0), which led 37-0 at halftime.

Granby/Canton lost a lot of players to graduation, including quarterback Will Migliaccio (now at Marist) and running back/linebacker Luke Maher, but the new group of players has stepped in and Attianese is one of the leaders.

“I just try and play physical,” he said. “I’m not as much vocal but I try to set a good example. We also have a lot of other guys out there who are pulling a lot of the weight. Everyone’s doing their part, that’s what you need to have a good football team.”

Saturday, he was particularly happy about the interception, which came a little under two minutes into the second quarter. Attianese picked the ball off at the 40-yard line and scored and the extra point gave Granby/Canton a 23-0 lead.

“I had a pick-6 last week that got called back so this is the first one that counted,” he said.

In Granby/Canton’s first game against Valley Regional/Old Lyme, Attianese rushed for two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to Forte in the 28-7 win. Last week, he threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Benjamin Vrabel and caught a 66-yard TD pass from Forte in a 34-0 victory over Ellington.

As good as he is on offense, he’s a better defensive player. Attianese was an all-conference player as a sophomore and junior at linebacker.

“If you watch film, (No.) 22’s always in the tackle,” Shortell said. “He’s always around the ball doing something. If he’s not making tackles, he’s getting double teamed by the O-line so it’s freeing up someone else.”

Attianese started playing football at age 8, mostly as a guard, then he switched to quarterback and linebacker coming into high school. He was projected as a quarterback as a freshman, but the season was canceled due to COVID and by the next year, he had moved to running back.

“I feel confident in any position the coaches put me in,” he said.

“He’s just that guy,” Shortell said. “It’s not just what you see on Friday nights or Saturday afternoons, it’s every day. At school, in the weight room, all summer, all winter, he’s just the guy. Everybody looks up to him. You want to play football like him. He leads the team. Just a great kid overall.”