Big 12 is pushing ahead to play football in the fall, will start conference season on Sept. 26

The Big 12 is committed to playing football in the fall. At least at the moment, anyway.

On the same day the Big Ten and the Pac-12 said they wouldn’t play football at all in 2020, the Big 12’s school presidents met Tuesday and didn’t reach the same postponement decision. The schedule was released Wednesday morning and conference play for each team will start on Sept. 26.

Source: The Big 12 Presidents are wrapping up their call. The league is going to continue to pursue playing this season. A schedule, which was already prepared, will be released in the near future. This confirms what our @rivals friends at @SoonerScoop reported. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 12, 2020

Sources: Part of the eventual Big 12 announcement tonight will be enhanced medical protocols. This is expected to include "more testing" for COVID-19 and testing for cardiac issues if an athlete tests positive. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 12, 2020

Both the Big Ten and Pac-12 have cited the unknown long-term health concerns for those who contract COVID-19. At least 15 Big Ten athletes have reportedly been diagnosed with myocarditis — the inflammation of the heart — after having COVID-19.

The Big 12 was the only Power Five conference that had not released a modified schedule or schedule format. Both the Big Ten and Pac-12 had released schedules in the last two weeks and the ACC has released a schedule as well. The SEC hasn’t finalized a schedule but has told teams which other conference opponents they will play in 2020.

The ACC has said it will start play the weekend of Sept. 12 while the SEC has said it won’t have its teams start until Sept. 26. The two conferences have delayed the starts of their seasons to see how coronavirus trends go when students arrive back at campus for the fall semester.

The Big 12’s title game will be on either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19. Teams will have the opportunity to play one non-conference game but those games must be played by the time conference play starts on Sept. 26.

Big 12 conference schedule

Sept. 26

Kansas at Baylor

Oklahoma State at TCU

Texas at Texas Tech

Kansas State at Oklahoma

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Oct. 3

Texas Tech at Kansas State

Oklahoma State at Kansas

TCU at West Virginia

Oklahoma at Iowa State

Baylor at West Virginia

Oct. 10

Kansas State at TCU

Oklahoma at Texas

Texas Tech at Iowa State

Oct. 17

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Kansas at West Virginia

Oct. 24

West Virginia at Texas Tech

Baylor at Texas

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

TCU at Baylor

Kansas at Kansas State

Oct. 31

Baylor at TCU

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

Kansas State at West Virginia

Iowa State at Kansas

Texas at Oklahoma State

Nov. 7

Baylor at Iowa State

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

Iowa State at TCU

Kansas at Oklahoma

West Virginia at Texas

Nov. 14

Baylor at Texas Tech

TCU at Texas

Nov. 21

Texas at Kansas

Kansas State at Iowa State

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Nov. 28

Iowa State at Texas

Kansas State at Baylor

Oklahoma at West Virginia

Kansas at TCU

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Dec. 5

TCU at Kansas

West Virginia at Iowa State

Kansas at Texas Tech

Baylor at Oklahoma

Texas at Kansas State

