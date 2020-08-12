Big 12 is pushing ahead to play football in the fall, will start conference season on Sept. 26

The Big 12 is committed to playing football in the fall. At least at the moment, anyway.
On the same day the Big Ten and the Pac-12 said they wouldn’t play football at all in 2020, the Big 12’s school presidents met Tuesday and didn’t reach the same postponement decision. The schedule was released Wednesday morning and conference play for each team will start on Sept. 26.
Source: The Big 12 Presidents are wrapping up their call. The league is going to continue to pursue playing this season. A schedule, which was already prepared, will be released in the near future. This confirms what our @rivals friends at @SoonerScoop reported.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 12, 2020
Sources: Part of the eventual Big 12 announcement tonight will be enhanced medical protocols. This is expected to include "more testing" for COVID-19 and testing for cardiac issues if an athlete tests positive.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 12, 2020
Both the Big Ten and Pac-12 have cited the unknown long-term health concerns for those who contract COVID-19. At least 15 Big Ten athletes have reportedly been diagnosed with myocarditis — the inflammation of the heart — after having COVID-19.
The Big 12 was the only Power Five conference that had not released a modified schedule or schedule format. Both the Big Ten and Pac-12 had released schedules in the last two weeks and the ACC has released a schedule as well. The SEC hasn’t finalized a schedule but has told teams which other conference opponents they will play in 2020.
The ACC has said it will start play the weekend of Sept. 12 while the SEC has said it won’t have its teams start until Sept. 26. The two conferences have delayed the starts of their seasons to see how coronavirus trends go when students arrive back at campus for the fall semester.
The Big 12’s title game will be on either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19. Teams will have the opportunity to play one non-conference game but those games must be played by the time conference play starts on Sept. 26.
Big 12 conference schedule
Sept. 26
Kansas at Baylor
Oklahoma State at TCU
Texas at Texas Tech
Kansas State at Oklahoma
West Virginia at Oklahoma State
Oct. 3
Texas Tech at Kansas State
Oklahoma State at Kansas
TCU at West Virginia
Oklahoma at Iowa State
Baylor at West Virginia
Oct. 10
Kansas State at TCU
Oklahoma at Texas
Texas Tech at Iowa State
Oct. 17
Oklahoma State at Baylor
Kansas at West Virginia
Oct. 24
West Virginia at Texas Tech
Baylor at Texas
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
TCU at Baylor
Kansas at Kansas State
Oct. 31
Baylor at TCU
Oklahoma at Texas Tech
Kansas State at West Virginia
Iowa State at Kansas
Texas at Oklahoma State
Nov. 7
Baylor at Iowa State
Oklahoma State at Kansas State
Iowa State at TCU
Kansas at Oklahoma
West Virginia at Texas
Nov. 14
Baylor at Texas Tech
TCU at Texas
Nov. 21
Texas at Kansas
Kansas State at Iowa State
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
Nov. 28
Iowa State at Texas
Kansas State at Baylor
Oklahoma at West Virginia
Kansas at TCU
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
Dec. 5
TCU at Kansas
West Virginia at Iowa State
Kansas at Texas Tech
Baylor at Oklahoma
Texas at Kansas State
Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.
