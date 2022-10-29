Twitter’s play-by-play for Florida’s loss to the Georgia Bulldogs

The Florida Gators lost to the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday, their 5th loss in their last six meetings. The all-time record in the series is now 54-44-2, per the University of Florida.

Georgia controlled the game from the beginning, jumping ahead to a 21-0 lead before the Gators kicked a field goal to extend their consecutive scoring game streak. The last time Florida was shut out was Oct. 29, 1988, when they lost to Auburn 16-0. This is the longest streak in the nation.

The first half was highlighted by Georgia tight end Brock Bowers’ acrobatic catch down the sideline for a touchdown, aiding Georgia’s 28-3 halftime lead.

The Gators showed signs of life in the third quarter, with the defense forcing two turnovers early in the quarter. Florida would go on to score 17 unanswered points to make it a one-possession game.

That would be the closest the Gators would get.

Here’s how social media reacted to Florida’s 42-20 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

For the orange and blue. 🕞 3:30 p.m. ET | 📺 @SEConCBS pic.twitter.com/k4tHMyUFlP — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 29, 2022

The correct answer is Florida-Georgia 🐊 https://t.co/mdgIWP50OO — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 29, 2022

Rest in Peach you wonderful man and Coach. I sure enjoyed every visit with Coach Dooley. He was SO very lovely to me. Always.

True gentleman and #DGD ⁦@GeorgiaFootball⁩ pic.twitter.com/WOcQcq1zDu — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) October 29, 2022

A moment of silence for Vince Dooley here in Jacksonville. #DGD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/PVAMIk2D7O — 960 The Ref (@960theref) October 29, 2022

A balanced drive ends in the end zone for @GeorgiaFootball. pic.twitter.com/vMNL4A60v4 — SEC on CBS 🏈 (@SEConCBS) October 29, 2022

6-4, 240-pound quarterbacks don't get those calls … apparently. https://t.co/Nl5pFwNyV9 — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) October 29, 2022

WHAT A STEAL.

Jadarrius Perkins just rips this one away in mid-air. pic.twitter.com/B6Lkjmkdwn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 29, 2022

Jadarrius Perkins with the PICK! pic.twitter.com/12k5xKxLpD — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) October 29, 2022

BROCK BOWERS TOLD THAT WEAK SECONDARY pic.twitter.com/nISJB0LBiy — B.H. (@IAmBryonHudson) October 29, 2022

"Georgia has a 6'7", 270-pound tight end.

"Now, back to Iowa-Northwestern." these are two different sports — Off Tackle Empire (@offtackleempire) October 29, 2022

Georgia and Florida are playing 2 different sports rn — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) October 29, 2022

Well that was fun while it was close #Gators pic.twitter.com/mNk4ZhCYg5 — Cody Smith (@cocojoness28) October 29, 2022

Anthony Richardson DIME to Justin Shorter for 41 yards! #Gators pic.twitter.com/5ArD2T6kMa — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 29, 2022

UGA with 346 yards of offense

Florida with 88 — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) October 29, 2022

Georgia is just 2-5 on third down in the first half today. That's a MASSIVE improvement for Florida's defense. — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) October 29, 2022

You could watch the first seven games and think UF was close. Hail Mary chance to beat the Vols. Questionable penalty kills a comeback chance against LSU. Close with UK, too.

But after today, if this continues? No lipstick for this pig https://t.co/HPNvIdMUKa — Matt Baker (@MBakerTBTimes) October 29, 2022

28-3 Georgia football team pic.twitter.com/Fi1jD4SGZP — Sarah Woodall (@Woodall8Sarah) October 29, 2022

This wouldn’t be the first time a team from Georgia blew a 28-3 lead #Gators pic.twitter.com/MUZr8XSKTh — Kai Chauhan (@kai_chauhan) October 29, 2022

Trevor Etienne breathing life into the #Gators in the third quarter 🐊 Fourth touchdown of the season for the freshman running back pic.twitter.com/qsUmpfutyS — College Football Network (@CFN365) October 29, 2022

A familiar place for an Etienne. 😏 TD by @Trevor_Etienne at TIAA Bank Field. pic.twitter.com/DRNSgylUnP — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 29, 2022

👀🐊 Amari Burney getting it done in multiple ways today. Just grabbed this INT after a forced fumble on the prior possession. #Gators pic.twitter.com/xKwTIfLfAC — OnlyGators.com: Florida Gators news (@onlygators) October 29, 2022

Florida will take over on its own 18. That’s 3 turnovers from Georgia today. The first one by Bennett was just a great play by a Gator defender, but the two to start this half have been avoidable miscues that are keeping Florida in this ballgame https://t.co/QgcabA7JRr — Jed May (@JedMay_) October 29, 2022

Florida trailed *Georgia* 28-3 at the half, now trail 28-20🤥 pic.twitter.com/oIAF1GcfBv — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 29, 2022

Richardson looked off a safety to the flats which opened Henderson up down the sideline. 78 yards. Georgia leads Florida, 28-20, 3:31 left in the third. https://t.co/pKLSxM173J — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) October 29, 2022

Daijun Edwards with the answer ✍️ Georgia makes it a two-score game again after giving up 17 unanswered points.pic.twitter.com/AMKGEUMu3c — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 29, 2022

When in doubt, throw it to Brock Bowers. pic.twitter.com/SbkuD8udFf — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 29, 2022

Florida is not going to beat Georgia today, but the Gators are exposing some serious soft spots in the Georgia defense. Next week, when Tennessee goes to Georgia, I think the first team to score 50 points wins. #NCAAF — CBPolitics (@ClistonBrown) October 29, 2022

Richardson is far from a finished product but his presence in the pocket is prime Big Ben/Cam Newton-esc. To be able to do this against one of if not the best DL in the nation is insane https://t.co/kxVxJblAHX — Tim Lettiero (@timlettiero) October 29, 2022

