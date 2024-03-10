Yahoo Sports Staff
Follow women's basketball conference title games live: USC vs. Stanford and more
Staff writer
Welcome to championship week, basketball fans. We'll find out Sunday which teams punch their ticket to the Big Dance, earning one of the 32 guaranteed bids for the NCAA women's tournament.
Caitlin Clark got things started early in the day as Iowa mounted a furious comeback to beat Nebraska in the Big Ten title game. It was the Hawkeyes' third consecutive conference tournament win and they needed extra time to topple a lively Nebraska team. Clark finished with 34 points, 12 assists and 7 rebounds in the winning effort.
The action continued in the afternoon as South Carolina stayed perfect on the season after outlasting Angel Reese and defending NCAA champ LSU. The game took a turn in the final two minutes after a wild scrum resulted in mass ejections for both teams. When the remaining players returned to the court, South Carolina held on for a 79-72 win.
Here's the full schedule:
Big Ten: Nebraska vs. Iowa, noon ET
Southern: UNC Greensboro vs. Chattanooga, noon ET
ACC: Notre Dame vs. NC State, 1:00 p.m. ET
SEC: LSU vs. South Carolina, 3:00 p.m. ET
Atlantic 10: Rhode Island vs. Richmond, 4:00 p.m. ET
Pac-12: USC vs. Stanford, 5:00 p.m. ET
Big South: Presbyterian vs. Radford, 6:00 p.m. ET
To stay current with all major plays, big wins and heartbreaking losses, follow along below.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
As all that played out, the final Pac-12 title game tipped off and is nearing halftime. The Trojans have been the better team early despite star freshman JuJu Watkins being held scoreless so far.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: South Carolina 79, LSU 72
The Gamecocks hold on to win the SEC title after a wild late-game scrum led to mass ejections for both teams. South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso will have to sit out the first game of the NCAA tournament for her role in the fight.
🏆 CHAMPS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/queNwTWw93
— South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Barring a miracle, the Gamecocks are going to be able to ice this thing despite the bizarre circumstances in the final 2 minutes.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
LSU desperately needed a stop but fouled and then was unable to secure a defensive rebound. South Carolina goes to the line, sinks two.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The action on the court has restarted and the Tigers have cut the deficit to 75-70. Just over a minute left in the game.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Every player who was just ejected will not be able to play in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Remaining players for LSU:
Johnson, Reese, HVL, Williams, Morrow
For South Carolina:
Watkins, Fulwiley, Feagin, Hall, Raven Johnson
Everyone else has been ejected
— Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
I’ve never seen anything like this.
• Intentional foul on Flau’Jae Johnson
• Fighting on Kamilla Cardoso
• Both benches have been ejected, along with Cardoso
• 5-on-5 for the remaining 2:08 with whoever was already on the court
pic.twitter.com/mzLtmSSJ6U
— Talia Goodman (@goodmansport) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The final 2:08 will be played out with the 5 players on each team who were not involved in the scrum or did not leave the bench area.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Flau'jae was called for an intentional foul, and Kamilla Cardoso has been ejected for fighting. Everyone who left the bench to participate has been ejected.
— Her Hoop Stats (@herhoopstats) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Here's another angle of the melee, including the fan who leapt the scorer's table and was quickly followed by a security guard.
Things are getting chippy between LSU and South Carolina in the SEC final 😳pic.twitter.com/H3I3ujBCRp
— Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
THINGS ARE CHIPPY AT THE SEC WBB TOURNEY FINAL pic.twitter.com/AK5Q3rSDWa
— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
There are going to be a lot of fouls and decisions made by the refs here shortly. The fan, who per the ESPN broadcast was Flau'Jae Johnson's brother, was taken off in handcuffs.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
A scrum has broken out at midcourt. Ashley Watkins had gotten into the face of Flau-Jae Johnson and she didn't like it. Then Kamilla Cardoso threw Watkins to the ground and a fan jumped the scorer's table onto the court.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
LSU had pieced together a 9-0 run to cut it to 1 point, but South Carolina finally stops it with a short jumper. There are just under 3 minutes left; it's going to come down the wire in Greenville.
- Cassandra Negley
South Carolina freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley is one point off her career-high of 21 points. She started the season big for the Gamecocks in the season opener against Notre Dame (17points, six assists, six steals). And has been key to their SEC tournament run after averaging 11 ppg over the season. Look for her to have big games in the NCAA Tournament as this freshman class that includes USC's JuJu Watkins and Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo takes over.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
End of Q3: South Carolina 59, LSU 53
The Tigers could've cut it to a single possession heading into the final quarter but couldn't find the net with several chances at the rim and South Carolina took advantage with a transition score to extend its lead.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
MiLaysia Fulwiley is on fire after hitting consecutive threes and a breakaway layup. That's 20 points for her as South Carolina gets its lead back up to double digits.
THE HUMAN HIGHLIGHT ON THE MOVE 🎥
📺 | https://t.co/DCXUemLXNV pic.twitter.com/YjpYLTTCba
— South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
UConn's Paige Bueckers had another strong outing in the Huskies' Big East semifinal win over Marquette. She finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks and 3 steals. UConn will play the winner of Georgetown and Creighton in the title game.
HUSKIES WIN@WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/KicfqMlduZ
— UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
UHH OHHHHHH!!! IT'S @tehinapaopa0!
TIMEOUT TIGERS 😤
📺 | https://t.co/DCXUemLXNV pic.twitter.com/JhPvBaR535
— South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Gamecocks have opened up a double-digit lead now and are scoring with ease. The Tigers' lack of depth is once again evident.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Of course, you don't need to worry about all that when you can finish like this.
😤😤😤 @breezyhalll #NCAAWBB x 🎥 ESPN / @GamecockWBB pic.twitter.com/k8UTxJJolD
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
We're out of the break and Kamilla Cardoso just picked up her third foul. That could be huge as these two teams fight in the post down the stretch.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
- Yahoo Sports Staff
End of Q2: South Carolina 36, LSU 32
It was a highly physical first 20 minutes of action. Aneesah Morrow leads all scorers with 11 at the break.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
It's still tight with under 2 minutes left until halftime, but Fulwiley is heating up.
Fulwiley the FLASH 🔥
📺 | https://t.co/DCXUemLXNV pic.twitter.com/YuqAxXSFzv
— South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Angel Reese was given her second foul and it was reviewed for excessive contact and upgraded to an intentional foul. Reese hit South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso in the face with an extended arm and is headed to the bench. It's been chippy between the two early in this one.
Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are getting after it 😤 pic.twitter.com/ae9DKarEjX
— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 10, 2024
Angel Reese with that not-so-subtle hair pull. @espn pic.twitter.com/h2s8BQd7pe
— Michael Day (@MichaelDayDMD) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Raven Johnson is finding a rhythm now, hitting from deep.
HOW BOUT IT @HollywoodRaven
📺 | https://t.co/DCXUemLXNV pic.twitter.com/fVVCMSaGi5
— South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
End of Q1: South Carolina 18, LSU 15
The Tigers started out getting easy buckets and had an early lead, but the Gamecocks tightened up defensively late in the quarter to take the lead after an 11-2 run.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Morrow has six points and the Tigers have jumped out to a 13-7 lead early.
EARLY 3⃣
📺ESPN | @haileyvanlith pic.twitter.com/Jg9nqgwn31
— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The SEC championship is underway and the Tigers are on the board first as Aneesah Morrow gets an easy bucket right away. Angel Reese follows up with her own jumper later.
Angel Reese gets @LSUwbkb going early on 😎
(via @LSUwbkb) pic.twitter.com/6p6ADvSBVT
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
UConn has a double-digit lead early in the Big East semifinal over Marquette. Paige Bueckers has nine early points as the Huskies try to make it back to the conference tourney final.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Notre Dame 55, NC State 51
The Irish win the ACC championship for the first time since 2019! Hannah Hidalgo led the way with 22 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists.
Your 2024 ACC Tournament Champs!!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/wZaoskUMHN
— Notre Dame Women's Basketball (@ndwbb) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Irish look like they're going to escape with a win here, barring a miracle.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Now it's Hannah Hidalgo slashing through the NC State defense for a layup!
+2 by @HannahHidalgo
📺 ESPN#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/vveyqm3k79
— Notre Dame Women's Basketball (@ndwbb) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Maddy for 3⃣!!
📺 ESPN#GoIrish☘️ // @maddy_westbeld pic.twitter.com/5eyVr6y8nU
— Notre Dame Women's Basketball (@ndwbb) March 10, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Irish have tied things up on a Maddy Westbeld 3-pointer. It's been a tight affair so far. Just over 3 minutes left in the ACC title game.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
- Cassandra Negley
Massive win for Iowa. Battled back from a slow start and overcame another rough first half by star scorer Caitlin Clark. March is all about staying in it to edge out a win in the end. Iowa is a solid candidate for the final No. 1 seed come Selection Sunday after Ohio State's early Big Ten tourney exit. The Buckeyes held a No. 1 seed in the last reveal, but lost to Iowa in the regular season finale and to Maryland in their opening Big Ten tourney game.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final/OT: Iowa 94, Nebraska 89
The Hawkeyes are Big Ten tourney champs for the third consecutive year. Caitlin Clark led the way with 34 points, 12 assists and 7 rebounds.
Back-to-back-to-back Big Ten champs for @IowaWBB 🏆 🏆 🏆
(via @CBSSportsCBB) pic.twitter.com/h2VHNYgTJ0
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 10, 2024
- Cassandra Negley
Oh, and another! Gabbie Marshall comes up huge with a block on the perimeter and snags the ball. Huge late moments by seniors Clark, Marshall and Kate Martin.
Caitlin Clark for three and the lead 🔥
(via @CBSSportsCBB) pic.twitter.com/hv23n6OFFL
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 10, 2024
"It's the seniors for the Hawkeyes willing this team to a Championship!" @IowaWBB 👏 pic.twitter.com/3hpJbxThSo
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 10, 2024
- Cassandra Negley
Nebraska can make noise in the NCAA Tournament, especially coming off this Big Ten run. But the difference between a tourney experienced team like Iowa and one like Nebraska has shown in the last few minutes of regulation and now in overtime. Still plenty of time and a four-point game, but that Nebraska turnover could tun out to be the ender.
- Cassandra Negley
OVERTIME! Caitlin Clark's tough drive ties the game for Iowa with about 30 seconds left and Nebraska can't score on the possession.
One big aspect in this final five minutes: Iowa star forward Hannah Stuelke has four fouls. She's played 37 minutes in this one and is at 23 points.
- Cassandra Negley
Impressive 12-2 run for Nebraska before Caitlin Clark's 3 cuts it back to five. They're going back and forth now with a Big Ten Tournament title on the line, and a NCAA No. 1 seed in play for Iowa.
- Cassandra Negley
Nebraska 69, Iowa 65 (4Q 5:00)
Nebraska goes up on back-to-back 3s by Callin Hake and Logan Nissley
- Liz Roscher
Caitlin Clark has her 21st triple-double of the season, and with this three-pointer is up to 21 points on the day.
Caitlin Clark heating up 😤 @IowaWBB
She's up to 17 points in the second half. pic.twitter.com/BpAFoG3ehZ
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 10, 2024
- Cassandra Negley
THE STEAL. THE PASS. THE FINISH. 🤯#NCAAWBB x 🎥 ESPN / @PackWomensBball pic.twitter.com/Z1WjAUk5AQ
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 10, 2024
- Cassandra Negley
Iowa needs to rebound down the stretch to win a Big Ten title. It was that loss to Nebraska last month that took them out of contention for a piece of the regular season title. Kate Martin, who looks a little hampered after going to the floor for a rebound, hits the bench for Sydney Affolter with 7:17 on the clock. Affolter has a 11-point, 10-rebound double-double.
- Cassandra Negley
Notre Dame 17, NC State 17 (2Q 6:54)
Sonia Citron (10p) and Hannah Hidalgo (5p) lead the Fighting Irish in a tight one in Greensboro. Citron is 4-8 overall and 2-3 from 3. NC State is giving a balanced attack led by Aziaha James (6p) and Mimi Collins (4p). Wolfpack up on second-chance points, 6-0.
SONI TRIPLE 👌
📺 ESPN#GoIrish☘️ // @CitronSonia pic.twitter.com/gm7ls0OEJC
— Notre Dame Women's Basketball (@ndwbb) March 10, 2024