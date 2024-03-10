Follow women's basketball conference title games live: USC vs. Stanford and more

Welcome to championship week, basketball fans. We'll find out Sunday which teams punch their ticket to the Big Dance, earning one of the 32 guaranteed bids for the NCAA women's tournament.

Caitlin Clark got things started early in the day as Iowa mounted a furious comeback to beat Nebraska in the Big Ten title game. It was the Hawkeyes' third consecutive conference tournament win and they needed extra time to topple a lively Nebraska team. Clark finished with 34 points, 12 assists and 7 rebounds in the winning effort.

The action continued in the afternoon as South Carolina stayed perfect on the season after outlasting Angel Reese and defending NCAA champ LSU. The game took a turn in the final two minutes after a wild scrum resulted in mass ejections for both teams. When the remaining players returned to the court, South Carolina held on for a 79-72 win.

Here's the full schedule:

Big Ten: Nebraska vs. Iowa, noon ET

Southern: UNC Greensboro vs. Chattanooga, noon ET

ACC: Notre Dame vs. NC State, 1:00 p.m. ET

SEC: LSU vs. South Carolina, 3:00 p.m. ET

Atlantic 10: Rhode Island vs. Richmond, 4:00 p.m. ET

Pac-12: USC vs. Stanford, 5:00 p.m. ET

Big South: Presbyterian vs. Radford, 6:00 p.m. ET

