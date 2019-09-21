Live blog: Week 4 college football Saturday with Yahoo Sports

After a lackluster Week 3 slate of games, Week 4 of the 2019 college football season features three matchups between Top 25 teams, highlighted by No. 7 Georgia at No. 3 Notre Dame on Saturday night — the hottest ticket so far this season.

No. 11 Michigan at No. 13 Wisconsin — which enter Saturday among the undefeated teams in FBS — headlines the early matchups.

Get updates on Saturday’s action below:

Top 25

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh chats with Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst. (Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports)

No. 11 Michigan at No. 13 Wisconsin

Jonathan Taylor could be on his way to a career day.

Taylor capped a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive with a 1-yard TD run to give the Badgers the early lead on their first drive, which included them going for it on fourth-and-1 deep in their own territory.

more like B1G Noon Saturday



Wisconsin goes 75 yards in 12 plays, passing just once, to take an early 7-0 lead over Michigan pic.twitter.com/k1z2rJFQ9L — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 21, 2019

Then he exploded for a 75-yard scoring run as the Badgers built a two-touchdown lead, giving him 143 yards and two scores on his first 12 carries.

This is not the way Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh hoped things would go.

FS1 has a Jim Harbaugh cam today. Here's his reaction to Jonathan Taylor's long touchdown run. pic.twitter.com/sK5RGHCTr4 — Sam Cooper (@SamDCooper) September 21, 2019

Tennessee at No. 9 Florida

The Gators waste little time getting on the scoreboard as Kyle Trask passed to Kyle Pitts for a 19-yard touchdown on their first drive.

The Gators, however, fumbled and the Vols get the ball deep in Florida territory. They couldn’t capitalize, though, as QB Jarrett Guarantano was intercepted in the end zone by Trey Dean III.

Southern Miss at No. 2 Alabama

The Tide are flying as QB Tua Tagovailoa and WR Henry Ruggs II have combined for two first-quarter TDs covering 45 and 74 yards.

Henry Ruggs is bad fast, man — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 21, 2019

And Alabama is starting to pour it on.

No. 4 LSU at Vanderbilt

The Commodores struck first, but Joe Burrow has answered the call for the Tigers with two first-quarter TD passes and a 9-yard TD run by Clyde Edwards-Helaire has put the Tigers in control.

No. 23 Cal at Ole Miss

The Bears join the party with an early score.

March down the field. @trevon2221 puts the Bears on the Board! pic.twitter.com/dURcbz6swj — Cal Football (@CalFootball) September 21, 2019

No. 8 Auburn at No. 17 Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Aggies will need a big game from QB Kellen Mond to knock off the undefeated Tigers in an SEC showdown.

Miami (Ohio) at No. 6 Ohio State, 3:30 p.m. ET

The 3-0 Buckeyes look to keep rolling behind QB Justin Fields as they take on the 1-2 RedHawks.

No. 15 UCF at Pitt, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Panthers are a double-digit home underdog against the Knights, who look to defeat another Power 5 opponent after thrashing Stanford 45-27 last Saturday.

So why can’t they get any respect?

A look at the brand bias that's hurt UCF, which is 28-1 the last three seasons. Coaches who've played them are baffled. UCF folks are exasperated. Why aren't they ranked higher than No. 15? https://t.co/NEO3YttYNH — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 21, 2019

SMU at No. 25 TCU, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Horned Frogs are coming off an impressive win at Purdue, but the Mustangs are off to a 3-0 start.

No. 22 Washington at BYU, 3:30 p.m. ET

The underdog Cougars are coming off back-to-back wins against Tennessee and USC. Will the Huskies be their latest victim?

Old Dominion at No. 21 Virginia, 7 p.m. ET

The Monarchs upset Top 25 team Virginia Tech last season. Can they do the same to the Cavaliers this season?

No. 16 Oregon at Stanford, 7 p.m. ET

The Ducks look to avenge last year’s loss to the Cardinal, who are off to a 1-2 start.

Charlotte at No. 1 Clemson, 7:30 p.m. ET

Tigers QB Trevor Lawrence will look to cut down on his turnovers for the top-ranked Tigers, who should be able to roll in this one.

Oklahoma State at No. 12 Texas, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Big 12 has been the best conference so far in non-conference games, and the Cowboys and Longhorns provide the league’s best matchup as Big 12 play begins.

Jake Fromm and Georgia host Notre Dame in a prime-time showdown. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)

No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 3 Georgia, 8 p.m. ET

The Irish are a double-digit underdog against the Dawgs, but Notre Dame’s last four games against SEC foes have been decided for five points or less, including a 20-19 home loss to Georgia in 2017.

And they’re getting excited early in Athens.

Ric Flair with the woo on College GameDay.



Georgia by 100 🔥pic.twitter.com/jAEdp4mndx — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 21, 2019

Colorado at No. 24 Arizona State, 10 p.m. ET

The Sun Devils are 3-0 but their offense has been shaky. Can the Buffaloes pull off the surprise in Tempe?

UCLA at No. 19 Washington State, 10:30 p.m. ET

Mike Leach’s Cougars are off to a 3-0 start, while Chip Kelly’s Bruins are 0-3. Will it be more of the same for Kelly & Co.?

In case you missed it

USC stuns No. 10 Utah (Friday)

After second-string QB Kedon Slovis was knocked out of the game, third-stringer Matt Fink came off the bench and lit up the Utes for 351 yards through the air, including 232 on 10 connections with star receiver Michael Pittman Jr., in a 30-23 victory.

And they know how to celebrate.

Tulane shocks Houston in wild finish (Thursday)

The Green Wave overcame a 28-7 deficit for a 38-31 victory on a 53-yard TD catch from Oklahoma State transfer Jalen McCleskey, who broke through a swarm of Houston defenders and took off for a the winning score.

Here’s another look at the winning play.

This Tulane game-winner is 😱pic.twitter.com/Uo94Jhuq1a — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 20, 2019

