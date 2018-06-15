Follow Tiger Woods' second round at the U.S. Open hole by hole

Tiger Woods, left, and Dustin Johnson line up their putts on the 16th green during the first round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship,. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

This post will be updated hole by hole as Tiger Woods plays his second round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in New York. He is scheduled to tee off from the back nine at 8:02 AM ET.

Hole 14: Par 4, 511 yards — Bogey

Tiger took a three-wood off the tee here and ended up going far enough right that it took a small search to find the ball. It was located, but the lie was such that his third shot still required 150 yards to the hole. There wasn’t anything he could do to get up and down, so he cards his first bogey of the day.

Hole 13: Par 4, 360 yards — Par

Woods could have conceivably driven this green, but he played it safe with an iron off the tee. His two-putt for par may have seemed routine, but anyone who saw his disastrous double bogey here on Thursday knows differently.

Hole 12: Par 4, 476 yards — Par

This one could have gotten away from Tiger after his tee shot went way left into the hay, but it didn’t. He was able to scramble and get an up-and-down for an impressive par. Now it’s onto the two holes where he took back-to-back double bogeys on Thursday.

Hole 11: Par 3, 153 yards — Par

Woods left himself 19 feet after his tee shot but was unable to navigate the break for his second birdie to start the day. Meanwhie, playing partner Dustin Johnson birdied this hole for the second straight day to move into a tie atop the leaderboard at -2.

Hole 10: Par 4, 404 yards — Birdie

TGIF? Tiger only had one birdie on Thursday, but he opens his second round with a birdie. He hit his approach shot to three feet, which helps when you’ve been having problems with your putter.

Pre-round coverage

Tiger Woods hasn’t played on the weekend at the U.S. Open since 2010 (!) and he has some serious work to do if he wants that streak to end. Three disastrous holes during Thursday’s first-round stuck him with a 78 and he’s currently at +8, three shots on the wrong side of the cut line. For all the talk of Tiger being ready to compete again at a major, it simply did not look that way during the first round. And as Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports wrote from Shinnecock Hills, the man with three national championships to his name is running out of tomorrows if he wants to add another one.