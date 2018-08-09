Follow Tiger Woods hole by hole at the PGA Championship

Tiger Woods tees off on Thursday at the PGA Championship. (Getty)

The year’s final major tees off Thursday morning, and against all odds, Tiger Woods is back in the mix as a competitive golfer. But TV coverage doesn’t begin until early afternoon, and you might be stuck at work anyway. Fear not; we’ll update you hole by hole right here. Woods tees off at 9:23 a.m. Eastern alongside a couple journeymen named Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. Let’s go!

Woods tees off at the 10th hole Thursday, and it’s there that we begin.

Hole 10

Par 4, 508 yards: If you’re looking for omens, this isn’t a good one: Woods is 175th on Tour in driving accuracy, and his first tee shot goes wide into the thick rough to the right of the fairway. After a punch-out, Woods has to get up-and-down from about 150 yards out. His approach finds the front of the green, and he leaves a long uphill par putt well short. He drains a long 10-foot bogey putt, and begins the day on the high side of par. CURRENT SCORE: +1, Tied for 29th place.

Hole 11

Par 4, 355 yards: Woods hits a stinger off the tee of the birdie-able 11th, and again misses the fairway, though by a much shorter distance this hole. But his approach bounces into the pond in front of the green, and this round is already pinwheeling. He doubles the hole, and, well, this isn’t a great start. CURRENT SCORE: +3, T-54.

Hole 12

Par 4, 452 yards: Off the tee, Woods at last finds the fairway. He changes shirts to change his luck, and it works: his approach is a tap-in birdie. Easy enough. CURRENT SCORE: +2, T-52.

Hole 13

Par 3, 180 yards: Off the tee, Woods lands it within 15 feet of the flag. His putt over a short ridge doesn’t quite fall, and he taps in for his first par of the day. CURRENT SCORE: +2, T-55.

Hole 14

Par 4, 410 yards: Another fairway, and Woods might be finding his groove. His approach leaves him a very long uphill birdie attempt, which he’s unable to sink. Another par. CURRENT SCORE: +2, T61.

Story Continues

Hole 15

Par 4, 495 yards: Another miss. Woods runs the tee shot into the long grass down a hillside beside the fairway. He tries to drive the green and only ends up back in the woods. His approach barely clears the bunker and leaves him a good shot at a par. He drains the par putt, an impressive feat given two shots out of the timber. CURRENT SCORE: +2, T56.

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

