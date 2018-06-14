Follow Tiger Woods' first round at the U.S. Open hole by hole

Tiger Woods tees off the fourth hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

U.S. Open Leaderboard

This post will be updated hole by hole as Tiger Woods plays his first round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in New York. He is scheduled to tee off at 1:47 p.m. ET.

Tiger Woods overall score: +4 through 2

Hole 2: Par 3, 252 yards – Bogey

It’s early, but man does this look like it might be a long day. Woods’ tee shot on this long par 3 hit the green but trailed off and he was unable to get up and down for a par.

Hole 1: Par 4, 407 yards – Triple bogey

Woods hasn’t played in three of the last four U.S. Opens and his start on the 2018 edition may be making him wish he’d stayed on the sidelines. After an otherwise respectable iron off the tee, Woods’ first hole went completely haywire as the ferocious Shinnecock winds made him miss the green. His chip up to the green came back down the hill as did a follow-up attempt with his putter. By the time he was done, he’d two-putted for a seven, unlucky seven.

The course has been absolutely brutal to almost everyone on Thursday so it’s not a death knell, but Woods erased a lot of margin for error on just one hole.

This will come as little surprise, but Tiger Woods' 7 at the first hole is the first time he's ever opened a U.S. Open with a triple bogey. For the optimists: he did double bogey the first hole three times when he won the U.S. Open in 2008. https://t.co/4hIM5EEDOe — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) June 14, 2018





Pre-round coverage

Woods has experienced a rejuvenation of sorts in 2018, but still hasn’t finished a tournament atop the leaderboard. What can we expect from him this weekend? Jay Busbee and Evan Doherty of Yahoo Sports share their thoughts.