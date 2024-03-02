Follow Saturday's college basketball slate: North Carolina vs. NC State, Tennessee vs. Alabama and more

Advertisement
Yahoo Sports Staff
At last, March has arrived.

Men's college basketball’s showcase month tips off in earnest Saturday with a strong slate featuring a handful of games pitting AP Top 25 teams. There’s a showdown for first place in the SEC, a battle between Big East powers seeking to improve their NCAA tournament seeding and several games with major bubble implications.

Here is a look at the most intriguing games left on March’s opening weekend. All times listed are Eastern.

Michigan State at No. 2 Purdue, 8 p.m. (FOX)

With much of last year’s Sweet 16 team returning and a strong freshman class set to contribute, this was supposed to be Michigan State coach Tom Izzo’s best remaining chance to capture his elusive second national title. Instead, the preseason top-five Spartans have underwhelmed so badly that they aren’t even a surefire NCAA tournament team. A win at Mackey Arena would probably remove all doubt, but Purdue doesn’t just hand those out. If Michigan State loses, it would fall to 17-12 overall and .500 in Big Ten play with regular season contests remaining at home against Northwestern and at Indiana. 

No. 4 Tennessee at No. 14 Alabama, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

On one side is Alabama, 12-3 in the SEC thanks to the highest-scoring, fastest-paced offense in college basketball. On the other side is Tennessee, also 12-3 in the SEC but fueled by the dynamic Dalton Knecht and a physical, defense-oriented approach. At stake is the chance to seize control of the race for the league title — and much more. Tennessee is among the teams vying for the NCAA tournament’s final No. 1 seed alongside the projected top three of Purdue, Houston and UConn. Alabama still has hope of climbing to a No. 2 seed. It also badly needs to demonstrate that its defense is competent enough for it to make a run at a Final Four. 

No. 23 Gonzaga at No. 17 Saint Mary’s, 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

While Saint Mary’s already clinched the outright WCC title with Thursday night’s victory over Pepperdine, this matchup still has massive implications for Gonzaga. The Zags likely need to win in Moraga to avoid entering the WCC tournament needing to secure the auto bid to extend a streak of NCAA bids dating back to 1999. Strong computer metrics and a massive February road win at Kentucky have elevated Gonzaga into at-large contention, but the Zags don’t have much room for error. They’re still only 2-5 in Quadrant 1 games and 4-6 against the top two quadrants.

Live41 updates
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    FINAL: Creighton 89, Marquette 75

    Baylor Scheierman's 26 points and 16 rebounds lead the way in a big win for the Bluejays.

    Full game recap

    Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) celebrates with Baylor Scheierman (55) after making a three point shot against Marquette during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
    Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) celebrates with Baylor Scheierman (55) against Marquette on Saturday in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Creighton may have just driven home the dagger with three quick 3s to take an 81-69 lead with 2:14 to play. Baylor Scheierman hit the last two:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Kam Jones (23 points) is keeping Marquette in this one despite two key players, Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro, out with injuries.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    How in the world?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Caleb Love (22 points) leads Arizona to a resounding 103-83 win over Oregon.

    No. 6 Wildcats inching closer to clinching the Pac-12 title.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Creighton looked like it was ready to pull away but a 12-3 run by Marquette cuts the lead to 63-62.

    Under 9 minutes to play in Omaha.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Meanwhile, in Omaha:

    The Golden Eagles are hanging around but Creighton has been the better team with Marquette star Tyler Kolek having to sit out the game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final score: Kentucky 111, Arkansas 102

    Seven Kentucky players finish in double-digits as the Wildcats pull away from Arkansas late. UK will finish the regular season at home against Vandy and at Tennessee next week.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Kentucky has hit the century mark and is back in control of the game following a late surge spearheaded by Dillingham.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The man has moves...

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Right on cue...

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Meanwhile, Kentucky is struggling at Rupp Arena yet again. The Wildcats trail 90-87 with just over 6 minutes left in the game. Khalif Battle already has 30 points for the Razorbacks.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Baylor 82, Kansas 74

    It's a big win for Baylor as the Bears had an answer for every Kansas comeback attempt. Baylor moves into third place in the Big 12 with two games left in the regular season.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Bears look like they're going to hold on and win this one barring a miracle. They're now up 6 and are going to the line. Under a minute left.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Kansas has cut into Baylor's lead with just under 2 minutes left in the game. It's now a two-possession game at 75-71.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Scoreboard update

    Here's where things stand as a few of these ranked games head into the final minutes.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Pretty cool moment played out at the Kohl Center before Wisconsin's game against Illinois.

    More info on Howard Moore via the Associated Press right here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Things are picking up a bit in Waco. Baylor has taken a double-digit lead with just under 10 minutes left in the game. Jayden Nunn has 17 for the Bears.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Badgers are back in it at the Kohl Center!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime update: Kentucky 53, Arkansas 48

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Reed Sheppard and the Wildcats are heating up just before halftime.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: South Carolina 82, Florida 76

    Meechie Johnson's clutch late 3-pointer helps No. 18 South Carolina hold off No. 24 Florida. The Gamecocks trailed by double-digits at one point midway through the second half before rallying for the SEC win.

  • Callie Lawson-Freeman

    Halftime: Baylor 35, Kansas 34

    Halftime update

    Close first half in this top-15 matchup, which will be important for tournament seeding.

  • Callie Lawson-Freeman

    Arkansas opened Saturday's matchup against No. 16 Kentucky with some promising buckets from Tramon Mark. But the early lead didn't last too long, as Antonio Reeves went for a highlight dunk to give the Wildcats a two possession advantage. With plenty of time remaining in the first quarter, this could prove to be an interesting game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Marquette's Tyler Kolek ruled out vs. Creighton

    Some unfortunate news for the Golden Eagles as they'll have to take on the Bluejays on the road without their main distributor, Tyler Kolek. The guard, who is averaging 15 points and 7.6 assists per game, is out with an oblique injury.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Wisconsin has an early lead at home against No. 13 Illinois.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Gators are starting to create some separation in Columbia.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    This is one way to start a game:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Kansas-Baylor is underway in Waco. The Jayhawks got some good news prior to tip-off as Kevin McCullar is back in the lineup for the first time in weeks.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Tulane's Kevin Cross may have just given us the highlight of the day:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime: Florida 37, South Carolina 31

    Halftime update

    South Carolina came out a bit cold, but the story of the first half was that Florida hit the boards hard. The Gators lead the nation in rebounds per game and flexed their muscles in the opening half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Meanwhile, Florida and South Carolina have played a pretty even first half. The Gators have the lead for the time being thanks to plenty of second-chance opportunities.

    Florida 29, South Carolina 28

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Full-court pass? Full-court pass.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bill Self: Kevin McCullar will try to play against Baylor

    Good news here for Kansas fans:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    There's a party going on in Boca Raton. Inside, the Owls are tied up with Tulane at 9-9 early.

  • Cody Brunner

    The first ranked-on-ranked matchup of the day is Florida at South Carolina. The Gamecocks need a win to keep any hopes of an SEC regular season title alive.

    The biggest bubble battle of the day also just tipped as Villanova takes on Providence in Rhode Island.

  • Cody Brunner

    Here's some worthwhile reading material from this week while we wait for the action to begin.

    USC's Isaiah Collier on return to court and overcoming adversity: 'A learning process for all of us'

    Famous bettor Mattress Mack places $1 million bet on Houston to win men's NCAA tournament

    Watch: Nevada's Jarod Lucas hits half-court buzzer beater to stun Colorado State

    Indiana's Assembly Hall evacuated in bizarre scene midway through game vs. Wisconsin

    NCAA tournament: 5 most intriguing bubble teams

  • Cody Brunner

    We have a loaded slate to look forward to today. Here are some matchups we'll be keeping an eye on:

    Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s

  • Cody Brunner

    Good morning folks and welcome to our college basketball Saturday live blog!