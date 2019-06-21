2019 NHL Draft Tracker: Recapping every first-round pick

Follow live for up-to-the-minute updates from the 2019 NHL Draft in Vancouver.

1. New Jersey Devils — F Jack Hughes: U.S. National Development Program

Unsurprisingly, the New Jersey Devils spent the No. 1 selection at the 2019 NHL Draft on NHL Central Scouting’s top-ranked skater, American centre and U.S. developmental program standout Jack Hughes.

It’s official. Jack Hughes is a New Jersey Devil. 😈 pic.twitter.com/iLNwBTK0eV — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 22, 2019

Hughes led USA Hockey's Under-18 development program with 34 goals and 112 points in 50 games in his draft season. Averaging more than two points per game in his two seasons, Hughes will graduate from the USA Hockey program with records for assists and points.

2. New York Rangers — F Kaapo Kakko: TPS Turku

Kaapo Kakko submitted a legitimate challenge for the first-overall selection with a brilliant season in Finland and at the World Championship. He scored six goals ad added 1 assist in ten games with Finland at the Worlds while racking up 38 points in 45 games with TPS Turku.

3. Chicago Blackhawks — F Kirby Dach: Saskatoon Blades

The Blackhawks add some size down the middle with Dach, a 6’4” center with the ability to make plays. Dach scored 25 goals and added 48 assists in 62 regular season games with the Saskatoon Blades in 2018-19.

What’s up, Dach?!



The #Blackhawks are proud to select the 6-foot-4, 198-pound center Kirby Dach! pic.twitter.com/sT3wAHmeOs — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) June 22, 2019

4. Colorado Avalanche (via OTT) — D Bowen Byram: Vancouver Giants

Byram was considered the best defensive prospect on the board. The offensive blueliner scored 26 goals and added 45 assists last season with the Vancouver Giants, prompting the Avalanche to spend their fourth-overall pick on Byram’s skillset.

5. Los Angeles Kings — F Alex Turcotte: U.S. National Development Program

Turcotte excelled last season with the USA Under-18 developmental program, where he scored 27 goals and added 35 assists in 37 games. Turcotte is a talented center who makes up for his lack of size (5’11”) with impressive skating and hockey sense.

6. Detroit Red Wings — D Moritz Seider: Adler Mannheim

The Red Wings delivered the first surprise of the Draft, selecting Seider with the No. 6 pick. Seider is a big, talented defenceman who was named Rookie of the Year in the German Elite league. Seider was not expected to go this high in the draft but new Red Wings GM, Steve Yzerman, is confident in Seider’s skill on the blue line.

With the 6th pick in the 2019 #NHLDraft, the #RedWings select D Moritz Seider.#DRWDraft | #LGRW — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 22, 2019

7. Buffalo Sabres — F Dylan Cozens: Lethbridge Hurricanes

Cozens is the first player from the Yukon Territory to be selected in the first round of the NHL Draft. The 6’3” centrerman lit it up with the Hurricanes in 2018-19, scoring 34 goals and adding 50 assists in 68 games.

With the 7th overall pick, we select center Dylan Cozens.



Welcome to Buffalo! pic.twitter.com/hjeZApXnVG — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 22, 2019

8. Edmonton Oilers — D Philip Broberg: AIK (Sweden)

A gifted two-way player, Broberg is a large defenceman with elite-level skating. He only scored 9 points in 41 games with AIK in Sweden but the prospect’s raw talent and gifted skating make him an intriguing prospect for the Oilers.

9. Anaheim Ducks — F Trevor Zegras: U.S. National Development Program

Zegras is a talented two-way forward that can play both center and the wing. He scored 26 goals and added 61 assists for the USA Under-18 developmental program last season. He’s a physical player that is known for throwing his weight around and getting under the skin of his opponents.

10. Vancouver Canucks — F Vasily Podkolzin: Neva St. Petersburg

Podkolzin in a skilled winger who plays with a chip on his shoulder. He scored 10 goals and added five assists in eight games last season with the Russian U-18 team. At 6’1”, 196 lbs, Podkolzin is a physical player who can bulldoze his way through opposing defences.

🚨TRADE ALERT 🚨— The Philadelphia Flyers trade the 11th overall pick to the Arizona Coyotes for picks 14 and 45 in this year’s Draft.

TRADE ALERT.



We're on the clock at #11. ⏰ — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) June 22, 2019

11. Arizona Coyotes (Via PHI) — D Victor Soderstrom: Brynas (Sweden)

Soderstrom is known as a talented two-way defenceman with great hockey sense. He’s a gifted skater who is very confident carrying the puck in all three zones. The Coyotes traded up to select a talented player who prides his game on his elite compete level.

12. Minnesota Wild - F Matthew Boldy: U.S. National Development Program

Boldy is a talented forward who scored 33 goals while adding 48 assists in 64 games last season with the USA Under-18 developmental program. He’s known as a swiss army knife of sorts — a player who can excel in all three forward positions. With Boldy’s selection, the USA Under-18 program has set a new record with four players drafted in the first round of an NHL Draft.

13. Florida Panthers — G Spencer Knight: U.S. National Development Program

Knight is the first goaltender to go off the draft board. The butterfly-style goalie excelled last season with the USA Under-18 developmental program, where he registered a 2.36 GAA to go along with a .913 save percentage.

14. Philadelphia Flyers (Via ARI) — D Cameron York: U.S. National Development Program

A highly skilled defenseman, York is a mobile blueliner with excellent hockey sense and overall skill. He’s got a quick release with his shot and can move the puck very well. He scored 14 goals and added 51 assists in 63 games last season with the USA Under-18 developmental program.

The pick is in! With the 14th overall selection in the 2019 #NHLDraft, the #Flyers have selected Cameron York! pic.twitter.com/vwGmIPelMG — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 22, 2019

15. Montreal Canadiens — F Cole Caufield: U.S. National Development Program

Caufield, a prolific goal scorer, potted 72 goals and added 28 assists in an incredible season with the USA Under-18 developmental program. He may be undersized at 5’7”, but his ability to put the puck in the net was simply too good for the Canadiens to ignore. He’s been compared to Alex DeBrincat, an undersized winger for the Chicago Blackhawks who’s scored 69 goals in the first two seasons of his young career.

Avec le 15e choix au total, les Canadiens sélectionnent l'attaquant Cole Caufield du USNTDP.



With the 15th-overall selection, the Canadiens have drafted forward Cole Caufield from the USNTDP.#GoHabsGo #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/r5D18HbZPb — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 22, 2019

16. Colorado Avalanche — F Alex Newhook: Victoria Grizzlies

Newhook may be undersized at 5’11”, but the BC native makes up for it with offensive talent to go along with great footwork and agility. He scored 38 goals and added 64 assists last season with the Victoria Grizzlies of the BCHL.

17. Vegas Golden Knights — F Peyton Krebs: Kootenay Ice

Krebs is a skilled player who can play both center and on the wing. He scored 19 goals and added 49 assists last season with the WHL’s Kootenay Ice. He’s a fearless puck carrier who has a knack for putting the opposing defense on its heels.

18. Dallas Stars — D Thomas Harley: Mississauga Steelheads

Harley is a big, smooth skater who can carry the puck through all three zones with ease. He scored 11 goals and added 47 assists last season with the OHL’s MIssissauga Steelheads. At 6’3”, 200 lbs, Harley’s size and skating ability make him a very intriguing prospect.

With the 18th overall pick, the Dallas Stars select defenseman Thomas Harley (Mississauga, OHL).#NHLDraft | #GoStars pic.twitter.com/RHdEb5EqNe — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) June 22, 2019

19. Ottawa Senators (via CBJ) — D Lassi Thomson: Kelowna Rockets

Thomson is a talented defenseman with a rocket for a shot. He’s a fantastic skater who can makes strong first passes out of the defensive zone. Thomson scored 17 goals with 24 assists last season with the Kelowna Rockets. He doesn’t blow you away with his size (6’0”) but Thomson’s potential on the power play with that cannon shot makes him an intriguing prospect.

20. Winnipeg Jets — D Ville Heinola: Lukko (Liiga)

Heinola is an undersized defenceman (5’11”) but he makes up for it with excellent vision and poise under pressure. He scored two goals and added 12 assists last season with Lukko, but he excelled with the Finnish Under-18 team, registering one goal and eight assists in 13 games.

With the 20th overall selection, the #NHLJets select Finnish defenceman Ville Heinola.



Heinola is a left shot D and was ranked fourth on NHL Central Scouting’s list of International skaters. — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) June 22, 2019

21. Pittsburgh Penguins — F Samuel Poulin: Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

Poulin is a creative offensive player who can set up his teammates just as well as he can put the puck in the net. He scored 29 goals and added 47 assists last season with Sherbrooke. He’s a strong two-way player who is highly competitive and has proven to be a good leader on the ice.

With the 21st pick in the 2019 #NHLDraft, the Pittsburgh Penguins select left wing, Samuel Poulin.



Welcome to Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/qr3KEqW2v8 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 22, 2019

22. Los Angeles Kings (via TOR) — D Tobias Björnfot: Djurgarden Jr. (Sweden)

Björnfot is a strong two-way defenseman with very few weaknesses in his game. his smooth skating allows him to chip in both offensively and defensively. He scored 11 goals and added 11 assists last season with Djurgarden Jr. in Sweden.

23. New York Islanders — F Simon Holmstrom: HV 71 Jr. (Sweden)

Holmstrom is a big winger with great puck handling skills and a high compete level. He’s a shifty player with a lethal wrist shot and a two-way game that doesn’t get enough respect. He scored seven goals and added 13 assists in 21 games with HV71 J20 in Sweden.

With the 23rd pick of the 2019 #NHLDraft the #Isles select forward Simon Holmstrom. pic.twitter.com/ayeh1am8mV — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) June 22, 2019

24. Nashville Predators — F Philip Tomasino: Niagara Icedogs

Tomasino is a talented puck carrier who has a knack for getting himself into scoring areas in the offensive zone. He can play both center and the wing, but he’s projected to play up the middle at the NHL level. He scored 34 goals and added 38 assists last season with the Niagara Icedogs.

25. Washington Capitals — F Connor McMichael: London Knights

McMichael is a well-rounded center who can contribute on both ends of the ice. He has a quick stick on the defensive end and a knack for finding goal-scoring spots on offense. He scored 36 goals and added 36 assists last season with the London Knights.

The Washington Capitals select from the London Knights of the OHL - Connor McMichael! #ALLCAPS | #CapsDraft pic.twitter.com/T3R8RDjOta — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 22, 2019

26. Calgary Flames — F Jakob Pelletier: Moncton Wildcats

Pelletier is a gifted offensive player with a strong shot and great vision on the ice. He may be undersized (5’9”) but scouts say he’s got an extra gear, a killer instinct for getting himself into scoring opportunities. Pelletier scored 39 goals while adding 50 assists last season with the Moncton Wildcats.

With the 26th pick, we have selected forward Jakob Pelletier from Moncton!



Welcome to the #CofRed, @jak_pelletier! pic.twitter.com/PdntBbA6zL — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) June 22, 2019

27. Tampa Bay Lightning — F Nolan Foote: Kelowna Rockets

Foote — son of Colorado Avalanche legend Adam Foote — is a big winger who can put the puck in the net. He scored 36 goals and added 27 assists last season with the Kelowna Rockets. He’s compared to Josh Anderson of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who was taken in the fourth round of the 2012 Draft.

28. Carolina Hurricanes — F Ryan Suzuki: Barrie Colts

Suzuki, whose brother Nick plays for the Montreal Canadiens, is an offensive talent and a smooth skater. He scored 25 goals and added 50 assists last season with the Barrie Colts. Suzuki’s got decent size and excellent hands, making him a player to watch moving forward.

With the 28th pick in the 2019 #NHLDraft, the #Canes select Ryan Suzuki! pic.twitter.com/bCegpH1RR7 — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) June 22, 2019

29. Anaheim Ducks (from BUF, via SJS) — F Brayden Tracey: Moosejaw Warriors

Tracey was a bit of a surprise pick at 29th overall, but the Ducks are confident in the OHL standout’s offensive ability. He scored 36 goals while adding 45 assists last season with the Moosejaw Warriors.

30. Boston Bruins — F John Beecher: U.S. National Development Program

At 6’3”, 210 lbs, Beecher is a beast who can play both center or the wing. He scored 15 goals and added 28 assists last season with the USA Under-18 developmental program.

With the 30th overall pick in the 2019 #NHLDraft, we’ve selected forward John Beecher.



Welcome to Boston, John! pic.twitter.com/tmfPFMw7eW — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 22, 2019



31. Buffalo Sabres (via STL) — Ryan Johnson: University of Minnesota

Johnson is a skilled player who relies on his skating and vision to make plays on the ice. He’s a solid defender without the puck and has earned a reputation of being a solid team player. He scored six goals and 19 assists last season with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL.

