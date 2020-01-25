Results from the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills competition
Live results from 2020 NHL All-Star Skills challenge in St. Louis.
FASTEST SKATER
Defending Champ — Connor McDavid (13.378s)
Competitors — Jack Eichel, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Mathew Barzal, Chris Kreider, Anthony Duclair, Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers, Quinn Hughes.
2020 Winner — Mathew Barzal (13.175s)
We have a new king of the Fastest Skater event, as Islanders stud Mathew Barzal knocked off three-time defending champion Connor McDavid by a fingernail. Barzal finished just three 1/100th’s of a second off the all-time record set a couple years ago by Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin.
Absolute wheels from Mathew Barzal to win Fastest Skater pic.twitter.com/RKG2CqZBQP
— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 25, 2020
SAVE STREAK
Defending Champ — Henrik Lundqvist (12 saves)
Competitors — David Rittich, Tristan Jarry, Jordan Binnington, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Frederik Andersen, Jacob Markstrom, Braden Holtby, Connor Hellebuyck.
2020 Winner — Jordan Binnington (10 saves)
Hometown hero Jordan Binnington took home this year’s goalie bragging rights, with his streak of 10 straight stops leading the way. None bigger, perhaps, than this sizzler on a Justin Bieber-disguised Tomas Hertl.
Bieber vs. Binnington Round One.
Binnington: ✅ pic.twitter.com/D6kBjx30FI
— #NHLAllStar on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 25, 2020
ACCURACY SHOOTING
Defending Champ — David Pastrnak (11.309s)
Competitors — Jaccob Slavin, Tyler Bertuzzi, Leon Draisaitl, Jonathan Huberdeau, Tomas Hertl, Alex Pietrangelo, Mark Scheifele.
2020 Winner — Jaccob Slavin (9.505s)
Hurricanes blueliner Jaccob Slavin takes home this year’s most accurate shooter crown by a landslide, posting a sub-10-second mark and beating David Pastrnak’s 2019 mark by nearly two seconds.
Jaccob Slavin wins #NHLAllStar Skills Accuracy Shooting with a time of 9.505 pic.twitter.com/LlYqRdunYX
— Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) January 25, 2020
ELITE WOMEN’S 3-ON-3 (CAN vs USA)
For the first time ever, 20 of the top women’s players — representing Canada and the USA — squared off in a 20-minute, three-on-three exhibition, and it didn’t disappoint one bit.
USA All-Stars:
Kacey Bellamy
Alex Carpenter
Kendall Coyne Schofield
Brianna Decker
Amanda Kessel
Hilary Knight
Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson
Annie Pankowski
Alex Rigsby Cavallini
Lee Stecklein
Canadian All-Stars:
Meghan Agosta
Mélodie Daoust
Ann-Renée Desbiens
Renata Fast
Laura Fortino
Rebecca Johnston
Sarah Nurse
Marie-Philip Poulin
Natalie Spooner
Blayre Turnbull
When the back-and-forth chaos subsided, it was the Canadian side taking a tight 2-1 affair, with Rebecca Johnston and Mélodie Daoust scoring for Canada. Hilary Knight scored the lone tally for the American squad.
Nifty deke by Knight in transition. 2-1. #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/rcBiLOTeml
— Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) January 25, 2020
HARDEST SHOT
Defending Champ — John Carlson (102.8 mph, 100.8 mph)
Competitors — Mark Giordano, Seth Jones, Shea Weber, Victor Hedman, Elias Pettersson, John Carlson.
2020 Winner — Shea Weber (106.5 mph, 105.9 mph)
Canadiens gun-slinger Shea Weber reclaimed his crown as the NHL’s heaviest shooter, taking down last year’s champ John Carlson with a 106.5 mile-per-hour rip.
SHEA WEBER 106.5 MPH 🚀 #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/sfAqrI07hv
— Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) January 25, 2020
SHOOTING STARS
The inaugural Shooting Stars event, in which players fire pucks from the rafters to various targets on and over the ice surface, started off a little awkward and certainly had its flaws.
When all was said and done, however, it was an arena-quieting overtime win for Patrick Kane, who edged out Mitch Marner to take the crown.
Patrick Kane WINS the Shooting Stars competition in OVERTIME!@NHLBlackhawks | #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/WUSoO55W4a
— #NHLAllStar on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 25, 2020
Shooting Stars Final Results:
Marie-Philip Poulin (CAN) — 15 points
Hilary Knight (USA) — 14 points
David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins — 10 points
Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames — 20 points
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 22 points (2 in OT)
Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars — 14 points
Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators — 6 points
Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues — 14 points
David Perron, St. Louis Blues — 14 points
Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs — 22 points
