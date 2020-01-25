Results from the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills competition

Can any skaters take McDavid's crown? (Getty)

Live results from 2020 NHL All-Star Skills challenge in St. Louis.

FASTEST SKATER

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Defending Champ — Connor McDavid (13.378s)

Competitors — Jack Eichel, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Mathew Barzal, Chris Kreider, Anthony Duclair, Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers, Quinn Hughes.

2020 Winner — Mathew Barzal (13.175s)

We have a new king of the Fastest Skater event, as Islanders stud Mathew Barzal knocked off three-time defending champion Connor McDavid by a fingernail. Barzal finished just three 1/100th’s of a second off the all-time record set a couple years ago by Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin.

Absolute wheels from Mathew Barzal to win Fastest Skater pic.twitter.com/RKG2CqZBQP — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 25, 2020

SAVE STREAK

Defending Champ — Henrik Lundqvist (12 saves)

Competitors — David Rittich, Tristan Jarry, Jordan Binnington, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Frederik Andersen, Jacob Markstrom, Braden Holtby, Connor Hellebuyck.

2020 Winner — Jordan Binnington (10 saves)

Hometown hero Jordan Binnington took home this year’s goalie bragging rights, with his streak of 10 straight stops leading the way. None bigger, perhaps, than this sizzler on a Justin Bieber-disguised Tomas Hertl.

Bieber vs. Binnington Round One.



Binnington: ✅ pic.twitter.com/D6kBjx30FI — #NHLAllStar on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 25, 2020

ACCURACY SHOOTING

Defending Champ — David Pastrnak (11.309s)

Competitors — Jaccob Slavin, Tyler Bertuzzi, Leon Draisaitl, Jonathan Huberdeau, Tomas Hertl, Alex Pietrangelo, Mark Scheifele.

2020 Winner — Jaccob Slavin (9.505s)

Story continues

Hurricanes blueliner Jaccob Slavin takes home this year’s most accurate shooter crown by a landslide, posting a sub-10-second mark and beating David Pastrnak’s 2019 mark by nearly two seconds.

Jaccob Slavin wins #NHLAllStar Skills Accuracy Shooting with a time of 9.505 pic.twitter.com/LlYqRdunYX — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) January 25, 2020

ELITE WOMEN’S 3-ON-3 (CAN vs USA)

For the first time ever, 20 of the top women’s players — representing Canada and the USA — squared off in a 20-minute, three-on-three exhibition, and it didn’t disappoint one bit.

USA All-Stars:

Kacey Bellamy

Alex Carpenter

Kendall Coyne Schofield

Brianna Decker

Amanda Kessel

Hilary Knight

Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson

Annie Pankowski

Alex Rigsby Cavallini

Lee Stecklein

Canadian All-Stars:

Meghan Agosta

Mélodie Daoust

Ann-Renée Desbiens

Renata Fast

Laura Fortino

Rebecca Johnston

Sarah Nurse

Marie-Philip Poulin

Natalie Spooner

Blayre Turnbull

When the back-and-forth chaos subsided, it was the Canadian side taking a tight 2-1 affair, with Rebecca Johnston and Mélodie Daoust scoring for Canada. Hilary Knight scored the lone tally for the American squad.

Nifty deke by Knight in transition. 2-1. #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/rcBiLOTeml — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) January 25, 2020

HARDEST SHOT

Defending Champ — John Carlson (102.8 mph, 100.8 mph)

Competitors — Mark Giordano, Seth Jones, Shea Weber, Victor Hedman, Elias Pettersson, John Carlson.

2020 Winner — Shea Weber (106.5 mph, 105.9 mph)

Canadiens gun-slinger Shea Weber reclaimed his crown as the NHL’s heaviest shooter, taking down last year’s champ John Carlson with a 106.5 mile-per-hour rip.





SHOOTING STARS

The inaugural Shooting Stars event, in which players fire pucks from the rafters to various targets on and over the ice surface, started off a little awkward and certainly had its flaws.

When all was said and done, however, it was an arena-quieting overtime win for Patrick Kane, who edged out Mitch Marner to take the crown.

Shooting Stars Final Results:

Marie-Philip Poulin (CAN) — 15 points

Hilary Knight (USA) — 14 points

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins — 10 points

Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames — 20 points

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 22 points (2 in OT)

Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars — 14 points

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators — 6 points

Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues — 14 points

David Perron, St. Louis Blues — 14 points

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs — 22 points

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports