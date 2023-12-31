Folks are not happy with Ben Johnson’s game plan early against Dallas

Ben Johnson is one of the hottest names on the potential head coach lists for his offensive creativity as the Lions coordinator. But sometimes, Johnson gets too cute for his own good.

The first few drives against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night are one of those times. Fans and pundits let Johnson have it on social media for the too-complicated plays and calls that play to the strengths of the Cowboys defense and not the Lions offense.

Here’s a sampling of the ones safe enough for children to read.

Not exactly Ben Johnson’s best game so far. — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) December 31, 2023

Ben Johnson is the OC? I thought they rehired Jim Bob Cooter. — Patrick kelderhouse (@PKelderhouse) December 31, 2023

He’s been trending toward trying to do too much for a few weeks now. Game plan tonight feels overly complicated. https://t.co/iQK1EhSbQ4 — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) December 31, 2023

Jahmyr Gibbs runs it to the 3 yard line, and the Lions go Pass, Pass, and PASS…….. RUN THE BALL — Honolulu Blues (@HonoluluBlues_) December 31, 2023

Not sure how you don’t run once with David Montgomery at the goal line there. Bad throw by Goff. No points? Could come back to haunt Detroit — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) December 31, 2023

My biggest worry with the offense was that Ben Johnson would try to show how creative he is instead of actually attacking Dallas. And that's played out unfortunately so far — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) December 31, 2023

Another bad play call there. Ben Johnson might not be worth $15 million. — Brandon Knapp (@BKnappBlogs) December 31, 2023

Man that is some garbage play calling — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) December 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire