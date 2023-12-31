Advertisement

Folks are not happy with Ben Johnson’s game plan early against Dallas

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read

Ben Johnson is one of the hottest names on the potential head coach lists for his offensive creativity as the Lions coordinator. But sometimes, Johnson gets too cute for his own good.

The first few drives against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night are one of those times. Fans and pundits let Johnson have it on social media for the too-complicated plays and calls that play to the strengths of the Cowboys defense and not the Lions offense.

Here’s a sampling of the ones safe enough for children to read.

