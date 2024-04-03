Foligno will miss rest of season after surgery for groin injury

Marcus Foligno's season is over.

The veteran Wild winger had successful core muscle surgery Tuesday after dealing with a groin injury that sidelined him throughout the second half.

Foligno missed the past two games and 12 in a row after getting hurt Feb. 9 against Pittsburgh. He finished with 10 goals and 12 assists and a team-high 179 hits in 55 games and is just two games shy of 800 in his NHL career. The 32-year-old is expected to recover before training camp starts in September.

He's the second Wild player to have season-ending surgery: Captain Jared Spurgeon hasn't played since January because of hip and back issues.

Two seasons ago, Foligno posted career-highs in goals (23), assists (19) and points (42) while owning the best shooting percentage in the NHL at 23.5%.

NHL standings

His production dipped last season. In May, he had hernia surgery after an up-and-down playoff series vs. Dallas in which Foligno scored during the Wild's Game 3 victory, had two questionable penalties in Game 4 that preceded Stars' goals and then was ejected from Game 5 for kneeing; the Wild were eliminated in Game 6.

After healing from surgery, Foligno worked on his quickness over the summer, showed up to camp feeling like himself again and soon landed a four-year, $16 million contract extension that has him signed through 2027-28.

An alternate captain, Foligno is among the longest-tenured players on the Wild.

In 451 games with the franchise, he has 77 goals and 101 assists following a trade from Buffalo in 2017.