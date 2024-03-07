Foley Fatukasi visited Texans, set to visit Bills Thursday

Defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi is generating interest as a free agent.

Fatukasi was released by the Jaguars earlier this week and he has caught the eye of two other AFC teams. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that he met with the Texans on Wednesday and his colleague Ian Rapoport reports that Fatukasi will meet with the Bills on Thursday.

The Bills parted ways with several veterans on Wednesday as they work to get under the cap by the start of the new league year, but they also added quarterback Mitch Trubisky so they are making moves in both directions. The Texans could lose Sheldon Rankins in free agency and Fatukasi would help fill that potential void.

Because Fatukasi was released, signing him will not count in the compensatory pick formula for his next team.