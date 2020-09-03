Foles or Trubisky? Here’s how Bears coach Matt Nagy plans to make his franchise-altering decision

The moment his organization traded for Super Bowl hero Nick Foles in March, Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy knew he needed a plan.

Not just to get the Bears back to their winning ways following an 8-8 season in 2019, but for handling something that pro football coaches especially hate: the dreaded “quarterback controversy.”

Having one of those, Nagy knew, threatened to make the ensuing showdown between Foles and returning starter Mitchell Trubisky a sideshow. So for the past five months, the Bears’ third-year coach has approached the decision with the care it demands, thinking long and hard about the structure of the competition and even asking his good friend and mentor, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, about the best way to organize it.

“He’s been through these situations before at certain times, and he’s been with other people that have been through them,” Nagy said of the future Hall of Famer, under whom he coached in Kansas City from 2013-2017. “I think he’s just too valuable not to use him.”

Reid will have no direct input on which man will be named the Bears’ starter, a decision that Nagy recently said will come next Wednesday, a mere four days before Chicago’s season opener against the Detroit Lions. But getting Reid’s thoughts on the way to divvy up practice reps to ensure both men had a fair shot to win the job, for example, or how to communicate with each quarterback was certainly helpful, especially with so much at stake.

Drafted second overall in 2017, Trubisky’s regression played a big role in the Bears’ fall from grace last season. Though he battled a shoulder injury for three quarters of the season, one that ultimately required surgery in January, Trubisky’s statistics plummeted as he ran less, airmailed passes more and played poorly enough that the team declined to pick up his fifth-year option in May. Now Nagy is not only faced with deciding if the Bears should pull the plug on Trubisky, but if so, when.

Nagy made it clear in an interview with Yahoo Sports on Monday that he has given lots of thought to how he’s going about evaluating the two men and how he’ll handle the aftermath of the decision. The only thing he promised either of them before training camp is that they’ll get a fair chance.

“[I said] we’re gonna be open and honest with you — in every single meeting that we have, we’re going to tell you exactly how we feel,” Nagy said. “And so far, we’ve done every bit of that.”

How Trubisky and Foles are being judged

In an effort to evaluate the quarterbacks on an even plane, Nagy has allowed the two quarterbacks to split reps between the first-string and second-string offense equally throughout camp.

This has extended to all portions of practice, he said, including 11-on-11, and from there, the quarterbacks are being evaluated on accuracy, leadership and mental toughness.

“How they handle a good play, how they handle a bad play,” Nagy offered.

Additionally, Nagy has made a concerted effort to tell both quarterbacks the unvarnished truth about how they’re performing on a day-to-day basis, just so whatever decision he comes to won’t be a surprise.

“We’re gonna take the gloves off and there’s gonna be tough love,” Nagy said, “but there’s also going to be arms around you and support.”

There’s a sense among some, at least nationally, that the Bears have no choice but to pick Trubisky to start the season. They’ve invested so much in him already, using a top-two draft pick on him instead of Deshaun Watson or Patrick Mahomes, and while the easygoing Foles is comfortable and experienced coming off the bench, it’s unclear how Trubisky would handle a demotion like that, since he’s never had to before at this level.

Nagy insists he’s keeping a very narrow focus as it relates to making the decision.

