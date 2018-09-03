Foles to open season for Super Bowl champion Eagles

Los Angeles (AFP) - Super Bowl-winning quarterback Nick Foles was confirmed as the starter on Monday for the Philadelphia Eagles' season-opening clash with the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Doug Pederson said.

Foles, who steered the Eagles to victory over the New England Patriots in the NFL showpiece game in February, has faced an uncertain future with first choice quarterback Carson Wentz having recently returned to training.

However the Eagles confirmed that with Wentz still not formally cleared to resume full-contact play, Foles would start the 2018 campaign.

"Nick Foles is the starter and we have complete confidence, obviously, in what he can do," Pederson told the Eagles' website.

"We're ready to go with Nick."

Wentz enjoyed a sensational season with the Eagles last term before a knee injury ended his campaign and left Foles as starting quarterback through the playoffs.

In brief remarks to reporters on Monday, Pederson said handing the 29-year-old Texan the starting berth was in the "best interest" of the team.

"It is about the football team, and the best interest of the 53 (man roster). And Nick Foles will be my starter week one," Pederson said.

The Eagles said there was no timetable on a possible return for Wentz, the 25-year-old who is regarded as the long-term future of the franchise and one of the leading quarterbacks of his generation.

The Eagles kick off the 2018 NFL season at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Thursday.