Foles nearing four-year Jaguars deal

The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to have won the race to sign Nick Foles.

Jacksonville are expected to sign the free agent quarterback to a four-year, $88million deal, according to an NFL Network report.

Foles' deal will come with $50m guaranteed, according to a report from ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources.

The Jaguars are expected to release former starter Blake Bortles once the agreement is official.

Foles threw for 1,473 yards and seven touchdowns in five games for the Eagles last season. He replaced an injured Carson Wentz for their postseason run, where Philadelphia topped the Chicago Bears in the wild-card round before falling to the New Orleans Saints.

The 30-year-old also filled in for an injured Wentz and led Philadelphia through the playoffs and to a victory in Super Bowl 52.

The Jaguars have been rumored to be front-runners to land Foles since the conclusion of last season, and it looks like they'll get their wish.

Jacksonville finished last in the AFC South in 2018, posting a 5-11 record.