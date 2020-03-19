Foles' edge over Trubisky? Matt Nagy's trust, and other free agency takeaways

When Nick Foles was down, Matt Nagy was there to pick him up. Literally.

It was the summer of 2016 and Foles was contemplating retirement. He had struggled with the St. Louis Rams in 2015 and after they drafted Jared Goff No. 1 overall, the quarterback asked for and was granted his release.

It was Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid that talked Foles out of retirement, but it was then-Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy who went to pick him up at the airport.

"He was at a low point then," Nagy said. "I can still remember the day that Nick and I were in my car together when I picked him up from the airport. He came over to my house and was seeing my kids. And he was just living life a little bit – the things away from football. And we got him back up loving the game. And you see what he's done last year and where he's at now."

Nagy told that story back in January 2019, the week the Bears were getting ready to face Foles and the Eagles in the wild card round of the playoffs. Foles had won the Eagles the Super Bowl the year before and was about to go into Soldier Field and lead a game-winning touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter.

Nagy's relationship with Foles goes back to Philadelphia in 2012, when the quarterback was a rookie and Nagy was a quality control assistant. It's an important relationship – one that may determine who is starting at quarterback for the Chicago Bears in Week 1.

That's a good place to start as we examine a few takeaways from what the Bears have done – and haven't done – this week:

Foles has Nagy's trust. Does Mitch?

Nagy has held two press conferences since the 2019 season ended and in both of those pressers, he stressed the need for Mitchell Trubisky to understand coverages better. The best case scenario for the Bears is for Trubisky to suddenly have everything click and take off in his career, but that might not be the most likely scenario because the leash could be understandably short.

Trubisky may have more physical tools than Foles, but the Bears need stability and, perhaps more importantly, confidence at the position.

"He's a very confident kid in the huddle," Nagy said about Foles back in 2019. "He knows where he's going with the football. And he's a playmaker. He's a big individual that can break tackles. He's got a strong arm and he's football smart. So he knows where to go with the football. But he's just got a lot of great attributes that his players trust."

Trust is key. And so is knowing where to go with the football, which is another way of saying Foles knows how to read coverages. He's far from a perfect quarterback, but in football, few things are more important than the offensive playcaller knowing exactly what he has at the position and knowing exactly what he'll get if he calls a certain play. Just ask the guy who let Foles run the Philly Special in the Super Bowl when Foles went to the sideline and asked for it.

"Nick doesn't get rattled, quite frankly," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told Chicago reporters in 2019. "He stays pretty calm even when faced with adversity in the game. Whatever it might be-a turnover, something might happen-he doesn't panic. He continues to trust his guys, and he stays calm that way. It's definitely an asset and a strength to him. I think it makes him unique a little bit. He processes information fast. He loves to have repeat plays throughout the game where he's gathering that information. But I just think that unique ability to take a deep breath, exhale, calm the storm, keep things simple in his mind is kind of who Nick is."

That's the type of guy Nagy won't hesitate to go to if he doesn't feel the same way about Trubisky.

The Bears should still draft a quarterback

We're still waiting to get more details on the restructuring of Foles' contract. But it's likely to still have high cap numbers, a team-friendly out, and reportedly, even a player out-clause. We also know what Foles is as a quarterback and while he might bring stability to the Bears in 2020, he's been on five teams in his career and chances are he's not going to be the Bears' starting quarterback for the next decade.

That's why the Bears should still consider drafting a quarterback this year.

This will be general manager Ryan Pace's six draft in Chicago and he's only drafted one quarterback – Trubisky.

That's part of the reason why he had to trade for Foles this week. The Bears have to keep taking swings on young quarterbacks and the most affordable ones come in the draft.

What about the offensive line?

Addressing the quarterback position with a guy like Foles is great, but what exactly have the Bears done to upgrade their non-existent running game? There isn't much cap room left and there aren't really any more dynamic free agents left either. Pace is either going to have to make a shrewd lower-tier free agent signing or hope he lands a starting-caliber interior offensive lineman in the draft.

That's risky business when you only have two draft picks in the first 162 selections.

Perhaps the Bears have bigger plans for undrafted lineman Alex Bars than they've let on, and Nagy has offered some encouraging hints that he's going to change the run scheme a little bit, but let's not forget that this team's biggest issues are on offense. And so far the Bears' additions are Nick Foles and Jimmy Graham.

Graham – really?

This one surprised me. Graham is 33 years old and only caught 38 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns in 2019. A big storyline in Wisconsin right now is how the Packers need to get Aaron Rodgers a better tight end option. They're the team that just cut Jimmy Graham.

There's little doubt Graham is an upgrade over what the Bears had last year – the tight end position combined for only 46 catches, 416 yards and two touchdowns in 2019 – but that's an extremely low bar. It's also great that Graham is pretty durable – he hasn't missed a game since 2015 despite dealing with his fair share of nagging injuries – but he's still clearly nearing the end of his career.

The biggest surprise to me is the money – a reported $9 million guaranteed. Taking a flyer on Graham on a low salary would have been fine, but considering how the Bears are up against the salary cap, this was just an unexpected addition for the Bears.

