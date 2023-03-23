Why Folarin Balogun, a coveted dual-national striker, has USMNT fans in a tizzy

Folarin Balogun, on loan from Arsenal to Reims, has had a breakout season in France's Ligue 1. (Photo by Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images)

Folarin Balogun is one of the brightest young strikers in England's vast player pool, and so, naturally, he was supposed to be in Leicester and London this week playing soccer. He was named to the England Under-21 roster for a pair of friendlies. Shortly after scoring his 17th goal of a breakout season on Sunday, he was expected to join up with the squad.

But Balogun, the New York-born son of Nigerian parents, has apparently not been in England.

He's been in Florida, where the U.S. men's national team was training this week.

His stateside presence does not mean that he is committing to play for the USMNT. It's unclear what contact, if any, he's had with U.S. Soccer. He will not appear in two CONCACAF Nations League games this week and next. To do so, he'd need to apply to FIFA for a one-time switch of association from England to the U.S. A FIFA spokesman confirmed to Yahoo Sports on Thursday that Balogun has not done that.

“My international future is not decided yet, in terms of who I’ll play for," Balogun told Sky Sports in a recent interview.

In fact, England U21 coach Lee Carsley said Thursday that he'd spoken to "Flo," as Balogun is nicknamed, this week, and "he didn’t give me any inkling that there was an issue or that he was thinking of doing anything in the future. He said he is looking forward to the summer," when the U21s will contend for their European championship.

"But," Carsley admitted in a separate interview — when asked about Balogun's eligibility to represent the U.S. and Nigeria, and his international future being up in the air — "it's something that we're aware of and we need to keep an eye on."

Fans, meanwhile, have been keeping both eyes glued to the situation, sleuthing for clues about Balogun's whereabouts. The realization that Balogun, in a Wednesday Instagram post, appeared to be in Orlando sent American soccer Twitter into a tizzy. The following day, as the USMNT departed Florida for Grenada (they'll return Saturday ahead of a Monday game in Orlando), Balogun posted a photo of himself in sweaty athletic gear, with a towel around his neck, and the caption: "This heat!"

Which, of course, led fans to their weather apps. It was 53 degrees and raining in London. It was 58 and damp in Reims, France, Balogun's temporary club home. It was 83 degrees and sunny in Orlando.

That post fueled another frenzy, and further excitement — because a commitment from the 21-year-old forward would instantaneously better the USMNT.

Who is Folarin Balogun?

Balogun was born in Brooklyn — he has said that his parents were visiting family in New York at the time — but spent the vast majority of his childhood in London, which is where he learned the game that he grew to love.

He started at a local club, Aldersbrook, and played informally with friends. Then an Arsenal scout saw him at an all-day tournament, and approached his father. Thus began a weeks-long trial, during which Tottenham called his father and also offered a trial. And so, for a short but crazy period, young Folarin would train with Arsenal's academy on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, and with Tottenham's the rest of the week.

He eventually chose Arsenal, and rose through a fiercely competitive academy, first as a winger and then as a goal-scoring center forward. The move to striker unleashed him. A prolific season earned him his first youth national team call-ups — with England's U17s — and placed him on American radars.

U.S. fans and coaches have tracked him ever since, and increasingly this season, his first with regular playing time at a first-division club. After spending the latter half of last season on loan at Middlesbrough in England's second-tier Championship, and with the Arsenal first team proving difficult to crack, the Gunners sent him on loan to Reims in France.

He started with a bang in Ligue 1 and never really slowed down. He's scored 17 goals in 27 appearances, just two fewer than league-leading Kylian Mbappé, and underlying numbers suggest Balogun's fiery form is no fluke. He leads all Ligue 1 players in non-penalty Expected Goals, a combined measure of shot quantity and quality. He is excelling at a firmly mid-table club, meaning his success is not a product of brilliance all around him. He is clever, quick and clinical with both feet.

So, if he were to commit to the USMNT, he would likely become the top striker in the player pool, regardless of age, and a favorite to start at the 2026 World Cup.

Could Folarin Balogun commit to USMNT soon?

Balogun has said that he will make a decision on his international future soon, but has not explicitly hinted at what that decision might be.

Implicitly, though?

On the day of England's latest senior roster release, after being omitted from Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers, Balogun posted a cryptic message on Instagram: "In life, go where you're appreciated."

His social media posts this week, coupled with England's announcement that he'd withdrawn from the U21 squad and would "miss the forthcoming matches after reporting an injury" — after playing 90 minutes for Reims on Sunday — only deepened external intrigue. (Carsley, the U21 coach, said Thursday that Balogun "felt his right hamstring" on Sunday, and that doctors had confirmed the minor injury. "So you can only take what they’re saying to be accurate.")

Balogun spent his youth career with England. He played once for the U.S. U18s, at a tournament in the Czech Republic, but because it was not an official competition, it required no official switch of allegiance. He has continued to represent England in official competitions and friendlies. Carsley said Thursday that Balogun is "connected to what we're doing" and "a big player for us.”

So, as of now, he is an England international. In interviews, he has referred to London as "my city." And "if people ask me where I'm from," he said in November, "I say I'm English."

But he also noted that he's a "mixture" of cultures. He has family in Nigeria. He also has extended family in New York and Atlanta. He has visited New York, and reconnected with his birthplace, and called it "a special feeling."

And "of course," he told Sky recently, "I want to play international football at the highest level, in the World Cup, and I want to compete at the highest level. I want to put myself in positions where I’m performing in front of millions of people.” That will surely play into his decision. He has also said he will consult his family.

He could also be wooed by the USMNT's organic recruiting machine: a diverse, vibrant generation of players similar in age who helped the U.S. land commitments from other dual-nationals, including Yunus Musah and Sergiño Dest.

U.S. interim coach Anthony Hudson, for his part, said last week: "With Flo, all I'll say is that there is open dialogue with him and his team, and that dialogue is continuing. And that's all I can say on that one."

Matt Turner, who spent most of this past summer's Arsenal preseason with Balogun, said the two "developed a relationship pretty quickly" and "check in on each other here and there."

"He'd be a great addition to our national team," Turner said Wednesday, but added: "We'll see. The decision has to come from the heart. ... We'd be really grateful to have him but his heart needs to be in it."