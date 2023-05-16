Folarin Balogun picks USMNT over England, and instantly becomes a top U.S. striker

The U.S. men's national team has won a recruitment battle with England for coveted multi-national striker Folarin Balogun, whose official request to switch his affiliation from England to the U.S. was approved by FIFA on Tuesday.

Balogun, 21, will be immediately eligible to represent the USMNT, and could play for the country of his birth as soon as next month, in either the Nations League semifinals or Gold Cup.

Balogun was born in Brooklyn to Nigerian parents, but spent most of his childhood in England. He represented England in official youth competitions, and as he rose through Arsenal's academy, he seemed destined for the senior team.

But, as he broke out with 19 goals this season on loan at French club Reims, an England call-up never came — and U.S. Soccer accelerated its recruitment. In March, Balogun pulled out of an England U-21 squad and traveled to Florida, where the USMNT was training. He left without publicly committing, but over the weeks and months after that visit, he made his decision.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.