Folarin Balogun is called up by the USMNT for Copa América 2024

The Monegasque striker has been called up to join the United States, to play in the next Copa América.

He won a trophy during the last CONCACAF Nations League in the spring with the USMNT! Our Monégasque, Folarin Balogun, has now been called up by the United States to play in the 2024 Copa América.

A key pass in the preparation matches

Previously, he had been selected among 27 players selected by United States coach Gregg Berhalter for a national team training camp. The American delegation began its training on May 28 in the Washington, DC region.

On this occasion, Team USA faced Colombia (1-5) and Brazil (1-1) on June 8 and 12, a first match where the Monegasque striker had an assist. It was enough to warm up before meeting Bolivia, Panama and Uruguay in Group C of this Copa América.

Our 26 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iUYFS4wGni — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 14, 2024

Involved in 12 goals with the Rouge et Blanc

It is therefore with this new presence in the American squad that Folarin Balogun is approaching his first major tournament, and moreover at home! It’s a callup which rewards him for his performances with the Club, having been involved in 12 goals with AS Monaco this season, level with Aleksandr Golovin.

The player has also earned a trophy with his country, namely the CONCACAF Nations League, won against Mexico (2-0). Having become one of the key elements for the United States, he has not left the squad since his first cap in June 2023, having scored three goals in twelve caps. Good luck Folarin! 🇺🇸

📆 What’s ahead for the USMNT:

Friendly matches:

Saturday June 8 (11:30 p.m.): United States 1–5 Colombia (starter, 72 minutes, 1 assist) at FedEx Field (Washington, Maryland – United States)

Thursday June 13 (01 a.m.): United States 1–1 Brazil (substitute, 27 minutes) at Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida – United States)

Copa America – Group C

Saturday June 24 (12 a.m.): United States – Bolivia at AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas – United States)

Wednesday June 28 (12 a.m.): Panama – United States at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia – United States)

Tuesday July 2 (3 a.m.): United States – Uruguay at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri – United States)