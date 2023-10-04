Fog Creates 'Eerie' Scene Over Fall Foliage at Silver Lake

Fog created what was described as “an eerie scene” over fall foliage in Brighton, Utah, on Monday, October 2.

Drone footage captured by Scott Taylor shows vibrant fall colors contrasting with swirling fog and snow at Silver Lake.

“The clouds were hanging low over the mountains, the aspens were yellow, and a fresh layer of snow had just fallen,” Taylor told Storyful.

“It made for an eerie scene,” he added. Credit: Scott Taylor via Storyful