Foerster's pair of goals in 45 seconds leads Flyers to key win over Senators originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Tyson Foerster put the Flyers on his back late in the second period Saturday night to headline a 4-2 win over the Senators at the Wells Fargo Center.

In the span of just 45 seconds, the rookie winger buried a pair of goals to flip a 1-1 game into a commanding lead for the Flyers. Foerster struck in the final minute of the middle stanza. The second marker came on a penalty shot with only 1.5 seconds remaining.

Before the 22-year-old's heroics, the Flyers had been stymied by Ottawa's rookie netminder Mads Sogaard.

Joel Farabee scored the game-opening goal only 1:08 minutes into the action. But Sogaard locked in from there.

John Tortorella's club needed a bounce-back effort after losing the night before, 5-2, to the Capitals, its fifth defeat in the last seven games (2-4-1).

A lively crowd watched the Flyers (32-23-7) eclipse their win total from last season (31-38-13).

After Thomas Chabot made it 3-2, Cam York iced the game with an empty-netter. He also finished with seven blocked shots.

With 20 games to go, the Flyers are in third place of the Metropolitan Division. They entered Saturday with a 60.8 percent chance to make the playoffs, according to Hockey-Reference.com's probabilities report.

Travis Konecny missed a fifth straight game because of an upper-body injury. The Flyers' leading scorer is considered day to day. The club has stayed afloat in his absence, going 2-3-0.

The Flyers went 1-2-0 against the Senators (25-31-3) in their three-game regular-season series.

• Foerster has been awfully impressive in five games back from a right foot injury.

The 2020 first-round draft pick has put up six goals and seven points. His 16 goals on the season are among the NHL leaders for rookies.

Everyone knows about his advanced shot — and he showed it on the go-ahead 2-1 goal — but what Tortorella has loved is Foerster's 200-foot game. He trusts him defensively and in puck battles.

• Felix Sandstrom, getting a crack at the Flyers' backup job down stretch, converted 26 saves on 28 shots.

He didn't see a ton of action early (only four shots in the first period) and Vladimir Tarasenko got him on a backhander to tie the game 4:04 minutes into the second period.

But the 27-year-old did his job in his season debut with the big club.

Nick Seeler blocked five shots to go along with an assist on Farabee's goal.

Sogaard, a 23-year-old making his 23rd career NHL start, stopped 36 of the Flyers' 39 shots.

The 6-foot-7, 196-pounder was Ottawa's best player in the first period, holding the Flyers to just one goal on 19 shots. He turned away three Flyers power plays.

The Senators rewarded him early in the second period by making it a new game on Tarasenko's goal.

• After being benched for the third period Friday night by an irate Tortorella, Bobby Brink skated on the fourth line with Sean Couturier and Nicolas Deslauriers against Ottawa.

The 22-year-old rookie was active offensively in limited minutes.

Cam Atkinson, who was a healthy scratch the previous two games, drew into the lineup for Olle Lycksell.

• After a day off Sunday, the Flyers host Kevin Hayes and the Blues on Monday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

