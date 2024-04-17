Foden v Bellingham - your views

[BBC]

We asked for your views on who you would rather play as a 10 for England at Euro 2024. Would you go with Phil Foden or Jude Bellingham? Here are a selection of your submissions:

Dom, Worthing: For me, Jude Bellingham has to be the 10. You play your best player in his best position. For tournament football, you have to be a bit more pragmatic. Suggestions of Bellingham playing deeper to make room for an extra attacking player just seems like shoehorning to me. The same mistake we made in the Golden Generation. Neither Phil Foden nor Cole Palmer have to start because we are more balanced with Bellingham and Saka in their preferred positions.

David: Phil Foden is not a winger in the England system and should be played with Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham in midfield, behind Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane and Anthony Gordon. Keep the service fast to the goalscorers.

Dillsy in Surbiton: Bukayo Saka will start on the right, Jude Bellingham will shift back alongside Declan Rice. Phil Foden can play behind Harry Kane with 'Goal' Palmer in the mix too.

Russ from Durham: The question of Jude Bellingham or Phil Foden at no.10 for England is irrelevant if Gareth Southgate plays 4-3-3. Declan Rice will be in the middle of the midfield three, Harry Kane in the centre of the front three. Foden and Bellingham will play on either side.

You can vote on who should get the nod here