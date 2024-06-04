Foden nominated for Champions League Goal of the Tournament

Phil Foden’s wonderful strike in our enthralling 3-3 draw with Real Madrid has been nominated for UEFA Champions League Goal of the Tournament.

With Pep Guardiola’s side trailing 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu with less than half an hour remaining in the quarter-final first leg tie, the England international received the ball on the edge of the box, dropped his shoulder then unleashed a vicious drive into the top corner to equalise.

Josko Gvardiol handed the visitors the lead soon after before Federico Valverde’s unstoppable volley restored parity once again.

Unfortunately, we would dramatically be knocked out on penalties by Carlo Ancelotti's side at the last-eight stage after a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium in the second leg.

Los Blancos went on to win the prestigious trophy after seeing past Bayern Munich in the semi-finals before beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in Wembley’s showpiece.

Foden will compete against a long list of candidates for the prize as he looks to add to his haul of Premier League Player of the Season, Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year and Etihad Player of the Season.

The public vote is now open and closes at 11:00 (UK) on Saturday 8 June.

NOMINEES

Tete: GALATASARAY v Copenhagen

Bruma: Union Berlin v BRAGA

Jude Bellingham: Napoli v REAL MADRID

Rodrygo: REAL MADRID v Napoli

Kylian Mbappé: Real Sociedad v PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Federico Valverde: REAL MADRID v City

Raphinha: Paris Saint-Germain v BARCELONA

Phil Foden: Real Madrid v CITY

Niclas Fullkrug: DORTMUND v Atlético de Madrid

Alphonso Davies: Real Madrid v BAYERN MUNICH

