Foden 'needs to be firing alongside Bellingham and Kane'

Former England centre-back Conor Coady believes Gareth Southgate could make "one or two changes" for Thursday's game against Denmark, as the debate over whether Phil Foden should start continues to roll.

"We are all looking at this England team and thinking 'how do we get the best out of Foden,' he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "But it might be down to what is best for the team.

"I do not know what Southgate will go with, but I get the feeling there might be one or two changes and that feels like the most obvious area they will be in.

"We have to get the best out of Foden because he is an incredible footballer.

"He needs to be firing alongside Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane if England want to make the knockout stages and progress."

