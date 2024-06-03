Foden makes Champions League select team

Advertisement
Phil Foden of Manchester City Wirth the Premier League trophy during the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on May 19, 2024
[Getty Images]

Phil Foden has been named in the Uefa Champions League Team of the Season alongside fellow England internationals Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

The 24-year-old midfielder made eight appearances, grabbing five goals and three assists along the way, as Manchester City reached the quarter-finals in this year's competition.

The complete XI: Kobel, Carvajal, Rudiger, Hummels, Maatsen, Sabitzer, Vitinha, Bellingham, Foden, Kane, Vinicius Junior.

Foden has already been awarded Premier League Player of the Year and Football Writers' Association Player of the Year for his performances in the 2023-24 campaign.