Foden makes Champions League select team

[Getty Images]

Phil Foden has been named in the Uefa Champions League Team of the Season alongside fellow England internationals Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

The 24-year-old midfielder made eight appearances, grabbing five goals and three assists along the way, as Manchester City reached the quarter-finals in this year's competition.

The complete XI: Kobel, Carvajal, Rudiger, Hummels, Maatsen, Sabitzer, Vitinha, Bellingham, Foden, Kane, Vinicius Junior.

Foden has already been awarded Premier League Player of the Year and Football Writers' Association Player of the Year for his performances in the 2023-24 campaign.