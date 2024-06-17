Is Foden ineffective for England compared to Manchester City?

[Getty Images]

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering your questions after England started their Euro 2024 campaign with a 1-0 win over Serbia.

A big topic of discussion is the performance of Phil Foden, who operated in a different role to that he excelled in so frequently for Manchester City last season.

Christian asked: Lots of talk about Foden and how ineffective he is for England compared to Manchester City. In the first half he seemed to be moving around the pitch more freely and only in the second half did he "stick" to the left. Without being too negative and looking at the bigger picture, do you think that is again down to Gareth Southgate? Go a goal up and in the second half stick to the position and defend - the "have what we hold" mentality? Only the first game, but surely this is more proof that, under Gareth, England will never win because of his natural defensive mindset.

Phil answered: It's a familiar argument this one, Christian, and England did seem to lose their way in the second half, allowing Serbia to apply pressure leading to one or two worrying moments. It was actually a bit frustrating to see.

As for Foden, I think Southgate’s argument is that it is not so much about what his starting position is in the game but where he finishes - in other words he can roam inside to more dangerous positions if the situation allows. He is not told to stay on the left flank and not move. Why would Southgate do that?

I agree with those who say Foden also needs to be more assertive with England. Jude Bellingham is an increasingly dominant figure through sheer force of personality and superb ability - and I believe Foden can be exactly the same. He is too good not to. He just hasn't shown it yet.

As for Southgate, let's see how things pan out. It was the first game of a major tournament. They can be tricky but England won - not spectacularly I admit - but they won.

