Foden 'is an extraordinary talent' - Walcott

[Getty Images]

Phil Foden "is living his dream".

The 23-year-old was pulling strings against Aston Villa in his free number 10 role and bagged a hat-trick before being substituted with 10 minutes remaining.

"Pep Guardiola did not let him go because he knew he could help him and mould him into the player he now is," said former England forward Theo Walcott on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He has learned from Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Guardiola and Kevin de Bruyne. He is, at this moment in time, one of the best players in the Premier League at the tender age of 23.

"He is playing like a 30-year-old, he is that knowledgeable. He is an extraordinary talent and because he has grown up in the city, with the academy and how much it means to him, it's even more special.

"He is living his dream."

