Foden: We always expect more

Phil Foden says he’s noticed an added intensity in England training ahead of their final Euro 2024 group game against Slovenia.

The Three Lions are top of Group C with four points from their first two matches, with a win on Tuesday evening guaranteeing them first place heading into the knockout stages.

Foden has started each of those fixtures so far alongside City team-mates Kyle Walker and John Stones, with England beating Serbia 1-0 before a 1-1 draw with Denmark.

And while the 24-year-old is satisfied with how the tournament has gone so far, he believes there’s more to come from this Three Lions side.

“The intensity’s gone up a little bit [in training],” he told England’s Lions’ Den live show head of Tuesday's 20:00 (UK) clash with Slovenia.

“We’ve had a good start and we’re on four points, but we expect more from ourselves.

“I look around and the characters we have, we always expect more.

“I feel like training’s gone up a bit going into this game.”

WATCH: 2023/24 season highlights: Phil Foden

England went into this summer as one of the pre-tournament favourites, but Foden is relishing that pressure.

After making his senior international debut in 2020, the FWA Footballer of the Year has become a key figure for Southgate’s side with 36 caps already to his name.

And Foden explained why he always enjoys representing his nation ahead of a crucial clash on Tuesday, in which he's sure to play an important role in.

GET YOUR FODEN #47 SHIRT

He added: “The standard is so high. For me this is probably the most technical England team I’ve seen, and training is at such a high level.

“It’s where you want to be, playing with the best players week in week out.

“I’m just happy to be here and trying to help the team as best as possible.”