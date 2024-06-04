Focused on fun: Basketball is the primary passion for Southland's Edland, but he's about to play in his third state golf meet

Jun. 3—ADAMS — Southland senior Nick Edland may be the most relaxed golfer at the Class A state meet next week.

That's because Edland is no stranger to the state meet and golf is also his "fun" sport. Edland has qualified for his third and final state meet for Southland, but his immediate sports future lies in basketball, where he will play at Riverland Community College next season.

"It's a good balance, because basketball is strictly about being competitive and getting better. Golf is about having fun," Edland said. "With the amount of time I put into basketball and lifting, golf is more of a hobby than a commitment. I started playing (golf) with my grandpa and dad when I was little and I spend a lot of time out here playing with family and friends. The more I played, the better I got. When I'm not putting pressure on myself, it's easier to play."

Edland took second in the Section 1A meet recently with a two-day score of 161. He was in the top-15 at state last year after finishing near the bottom of the field as a sophomore.

"I've got big things ahead of me and I've got big goals ahead of me for Riverland basketball, but I'm still hoping for a good finish at state," I'm aiming for the top 30. Last year I got top 15 and my coach won't say it was luck, but I'm going to say it was luck."

Edland made waves as a sharp shooting center for the Rebels on the basketball court and he said his long arms help his swing on the golf course. The sports are very different, but Edland has found that they both require a lot of mental strength.

"Golf and basketball both involve a lot of focus, but they are pretty polar opposite sports. It's all about focus and mentality," Edland said. "Golf is a really friendly sport and I get to see a lot of kids from basketball (at golf meets). It's always fun to see those kids."

Edland's mind will be locked in on golf, but he hasn't put basketball aside. He's excited to play for the Blue Devils next winter, especially after the team made a run to the NJCAA Division National Tournament last season.

"I'm beyond excited. It was beyond my wildest dreams to play college basketball and I never thought about it until a couple of years ago," Edland said. "I'm super excited to get to work for such a successful program."

The Class A golf meet will be held at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on June 11 and June 12. The boys will begin first round play at 7:30 a.m. on June 11 and the girls will begin at noon.

The boys will begin second round play at 7:30 a.m. on June 12 and the girls will start at noon.

"I might be the last person to wear a Rebel uniform from my class and that would be pretty cool," Edland said.