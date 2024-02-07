Focus' new VAM² SL promises playfulness of a MTB with the efficiency of an e-MTB

Focus VAM² SL .

Focus has added a new lightweight e-MTB to its range, the VAM² SL is a completely new bike featuring a lightweight carbon 125mm frame powered by a Fazua Ride 60 motor.

The bike is the second lightweight e-MTB in the Focus range, alongside the longer travel Jam² SL released in 2022. Lightweight e-MTBs are a fast-growing segment of the best e-MTB category, with brands speccing smaller motors and batteries to instill the playfulness that can be lost with heavier full-power e-MTBs.

The VAM² SL comes in two different frame versions, 9. series and 8. series, with the lightest VAM² SL 9.0 weighing in at a claimed 16.2kg. That means it's a little heavier than the likes of Scott's Lumen (130mm, 15.5kg) but lighter than Trek's Fuel EXe (140mm, 17.47kg).

Focus has designed a full carbon frame with a new flex pivot design to keep weight down. By reducing the amount of pivots and frame material, Focus says it has been able to create its lightest e-MTB frame. The claimed weight for the 9 series MAX carbon frame is 2,172 g, while the 8. series weighs 2,545 g (both frames size medium, including linkage and bolts).

Focus' has opted for a Fazua Ride 60 motor that has a punchy 60Nm torque and a maximum power output of 450W. This is powered by a 430Wh battery that's fully integrated into the downtube. Power outputs can be customized on the Fazua app and controlled by a slimline ring shifter. Focus says that if you want more, Fazua will offer a range extender with 210Wh for more miles under power. If you do run out, or just fancy a bit more of a workout, the Fazua has almost no drag when the motor is turned off.

Focus says the VAM² SL isn't designed for a specific type of riding, instead is aimed at offering a more playful nimble ride. The bikes come equipped with a 130mm fork to pair with the 125mm at the rear, although they can be run with up to a 140mm fork. Geometry numbers aren't particularly radical putting it squarely in the downcountry bike category – the headtube angle with a 130mm fork is quoted at 65.5/66.5 degrees and the reach is a conservative 450mm for a medium. The bottom bracket height is 35mm and chainstays are 440mm across all four sizes.

Along with the VAM² SL 9.0 and 9.9, Focus has launched a new MTB One Piece SL integrated handlebar and stem. The full carbon construction weighs 290g with a standard width of 800mm, 25mm of rise, and a stem length of 50 mm. Focus says the new integrated bar will be available separately too.

The other bikes come equipped with Focus' C.I.S. 2.0 MTB stem. C.I.S stands for Cockpit Integration Solution and feeds the cables directly into the frame below the stem.

The four VAM² SL builds start at £5,099 / €5,799 and are available now. Keep scrolling for full specs, or head over to Focus-bikes.com for more details.

Focus VAM² SL specs and prices

Focus VAM² SL 9.0

Frame: Carbon technology frame

Motor: FAZUA Ride 60

Battery: FAZUA Ride 60 Energy 430Wh

Fork: Fox 34 Float Factory 29, 130mm

Shock: Fox X Float Factory, 125mm

Rear Derailleur: SRAM X0 AXS Eagle Transmission

Shifters: SRAM AXS Eagle

Bar/stem: Focus MTB One Piece SL Cockpit

Crankset: Rotor eKAPIC RF Link 29

Seatpost: Fox Transfer SL Factory

Saddle: Prologo Proxim W850 Nack

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate Stealth, 4-piston

Wheels: Mavic Crossmax XL R 29, carbon

Tires: Schwalbe Nobby Nic 2.4 SuperGround, SpeedGrip / Schwalbe Wicked Will, 2.4, SuperGround, SpeedGrip

Weight: 16.2kg

Sizes: S, M, L, XL

Price: £9,699 / €10,999

Focus VAM² SL 9.9

Frame: Carbon technology frame

Motor: FAZUA Ride 60

Battery: FAZUA Ride 60 Energy 430Wh

Fork: Fox 34 Float Performance 29, 130mm

Shock: Fox X Float Performance, 125mm

Rear Derailleur: Shimano Deore XT M8100

Shifters: Shimano Deore XT M8100

Bar/stem: Focus MTB One Piece SL Cockpit

Crankset: Rotor eKAPIC RF Link 29

Seatpost: Post Moderne dropper post

Saddle: fi'zi:k Taiga

Brakes: Shimano XT M8120, 4 piston

Wheels: DT Swiss HX1700 LS

Tires: Schwalbe Nobby Nic 2.4 SuperGround, SpeedGrip / Schwalbe Wicked Will, 2.4, SuperGround, SpeedGrip

Weight: 17.5kg

Sizes: S, M, L, XL

Price: £7,599 / €8,699

Focus VAM² SL 9.8

Frame: Carbon technology frame

Motor: FAZUA Ride 60

Battery: FAZUA Ride 60 Energy 430Wh

Fork: Fox 34 Float Rhythm 29, 130mm

Shock: Fox X Float DPS, 125mm

Rear Derailleur: Shimano Deore XT M8100

Shifters: Shimano Deore XT M8100

Bar/stem: Focus Alloy bar, C.I.S. 2.0 MTB stem

Crankset: Rotor eKAPIC RF Link 29

Seatpost: Post Moderne dropper post

Saddle: fi'zi:k Taiga

Brakes: Magura MT Trail

Wheels: RaceFace AR27

Tires: Maxxis Dissector, 2.4 Exo, Maxxis Rekon

Weight: 18.4kg

Sizes: S, M, L, XL

Price: £5,999 / €6,899

Focus VAM² SL 8.7

Focus VAM² SL 8.7