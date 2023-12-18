‘Their focus is a little different’: Brent Venables on the importance of returning seniors

No matter where he’s been, Brent Venables has been able to get players to return for their senior seasons. He did that once again this offseason as four key players on the defensive side of the ball announced they would be returning for one last ride.

Danny Stutsman, Billy Bowman, Da'Jon Terry and Jacob Lacey all played key parts in the improvement of the defense and will all play a huge role in how the first year in the SEC goes.

Venables spoke about how important it is for players to return for their senior years.

“My experience has been, the older you are, the more you’ve played, the better you play,” Venables said. “Guys that are playing that fourth or that fifth or that sixth year, they just play more consistently. Their focus is a little different. They don’t get as distracted. These are guys that are coming back. They are focused on a mission, the mission of this program, certainly on the team and then themselves. So, it’s a very committed group of guys.”

It’s also important to have those guys there to be able to help the young guys continue to progress. It’s now year three in this system for them, so it helps the coaches out when the players can help teach the scheme. Which in turn should lead to fewer mental mistakes.

The Sooners will rely on underclassmen to step into big roles on both sides of the football. Having that experience on the defensive side will make the transition even smoother.

