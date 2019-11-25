FNIA crew recaps Week 12

Every Sunday, Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, and yours truly gather at the big desk in Studio 1 to have a conversation about various topics emerging from the week that was in the NFL. Already, we’ve done it 12 times in 2019.

Last night’s conversation covered a bunch of topics, from the Patriots win over the Cowboys to Seattle’s win over the Eagles to the quarterback change in Pittsburgh to plenty of other subjects.

The full segment is attached, and like every week it’s worth your time on a Monday morning. You also can hear it as part of The Mike Tirico Podcast, and smaller clips will show up over the next day or so attached to blurbs on related topics.