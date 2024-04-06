FNF: Rummel scores six runs in final frame to beat Chalmette 9-3

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) – Rummel entered Friday night on a four-game win-streak, including 39 combined runs in previous two victories, but the Raiders’ hot bats needed time to warm up against Chalmette.

The Owls took the first lead of the game off an RBI single. Rummel responded with two runs in the third, and the most Chalmette could do was tie the game up the rest of the night.

Once the Owls closed the gap with at 2 RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, Rummel’s offense came alive in the top of the seventh, loaded the bases with only one out.

The Raiders scored six runs before Chalmette could end the top of the frame.

Rummel beat Chalmette 9-3.

Click the video to watch highlights from the game.

