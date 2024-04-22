FNF Nothing Bundt Cakes Play of the Week: John Curtis’ Shelby Vitrano

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Our Friday Night Fastball Nothing Bundt Cakes play of the week comes courtesy of John Curtis softball’s very own Shelby Vitrano.

You can catch more high school baseball and softball postseason action on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by Delgado Community College.

The show starts at 11 p.m. Nola 38 the CW. The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.