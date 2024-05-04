FNF Nothing Bundt Cakes Play of the Week: Pope John Paul II shortstop Blaze Rodriguez

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Our Friday Night Fastball Nothing Bundt Cakes play of the week comes courtesy of Friday’s matchup between Pope John Paul II and St. Charles Catholic.

The play was made by Jags’ shortstop Blaze Rodriguez in a 2-1 win over the Comets.

