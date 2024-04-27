FNF Nothing Bundt Cakes Play of the Week: No-hitter from Mandeville’s Kyle Charrier

NEW ORLEANS — Our Friday Night Fastball Nothing Bundt Cakes play of the week comes courtesy of Friday’s matchup between Mandeville and Neville.

The final out of the Skippers’ 1-0 win sealed senior Kyle Charrier’s complete game no-hitter.

You can catch more high school baseball and softball postseason action on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by Delgado Community College.

The show starts at 11 p.m. Nola 38 the CW. The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

