FNF: Marshall Louque powers Lutcher to shutout win over Jennings in game one

LUTCHER, La. — Marshall Louque propelled top-seeded Lutcher to a 4-0 win over No. 17 Jennings Thursday night in game one of their Division II Non-Select playoff series Thursday night.

These are highlights of game one featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Fastball, presented by Delgado Community College.

The Bulldogs would end the series with a 14-2 win in game two Friday night.

Lutcher will face No. 9 North Desoto in the quarterfinal round.

We have one more playoff edition of Friday Night Fastball this spring. The show starts next Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW. The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

