FNF: Mandeville defeats Northshore to claim first district title since 2007

MANDEVILLE, La. — Mandeville defeated Northshore 6-1 Friday night in the district 6-5A championship game.

The win gives the Skippers first district title since 2007.

Senior starting pitcher Aidan Grab went the distance for Mandeville with 11 strikeouts and just 1 earned run allowed in the win.

The Skippers entered the day No. 7 in the Division I Non-Select power rankings.

The high school baseball playoff fields will be announced Tuesday.

